May 18, 2021

Moscow

Mosenergo Group IFRS Profit for 1Q 2021 Increased by 65.7%

Mosenergo releases abbreviated unaudited interim consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Key Figures, (mn RUR) 3M 2020 3M 2021 Change Revenue 59,799 78,032 +30.5% Operating Costs (51,474) (65,637) +27.5% EBITDA(1) 12,961 17,632 +36.0% Depreciation and Amortization (5,653) (6,134) +8.5% Operating Profit 7,308 11,498 +57.3% Profit for the Period 5,696 9,440 +65.7%

(1) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization".

PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 1Q 2021 increased by 30.5% year-on-year, up to RUR 78,032 mn. The reason for the increase was positive operational performance dynamics, on the back of growing electricity consumption and lower air temperature in the reporting period.

Operating costs for 1Q 2021 grew by 27.5% up to RUR 65,637 mn, resulting from growing electricity and heat output.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 17,632 mn (+36.0% year-on-year).

Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 1Q 2021 increased by 65.7%, up to RUR 9,440 mn.

