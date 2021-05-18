Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd.: Ossen Innovation Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. ("Ossen Innovation" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSN), a China-based manufacturer of an array of plain surface, rare earth and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

"Fiscal year 2020 was a challenging one. Our production was interrupted at the beginning of the year 2020 while our customers and employees were responding to the spread of the coronavirus. We worked hard after first quarter of 2020 when the situation improved in China to reduce the impact of the pandemic from first quarter of 2020," commented Dr. Liang Tang, Chairman of Ossen Innovation. "We are very pleased with the progress and accomplishments our entire team achieved during fiscal year 2020."

"The performance in 2020 not only reflected the strong resilience of the Company under the pandemic, but also better overall performance of the Company which benefited from the economic recovery and stimulus plan," continued Dr. Tang. "Looking forward, both the '14th Five-Year Plan' and the Central Economic Work Conference included the bridge cable and prestressed material industries as one of the important industries to invest in for the future, bringing about more promising prospects for these industries. With our continuing leadership in prestressed material industry segment, we have full confidence in the future development of the Company."

Twelve months Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

% Change Revenues

$138.6

$138.9

-0.2% Gross profit

$23.7

$22.4

5.8% Gross margin

17.1%

16.1%

1.0% Operating income

$16.4

$15.8

3.8% Operating margin

11.8%

11.4%

0.4% Net income attributable to Ossen Innovation

$11.1

$11.1

0.0% EPS (per ordinary share)

$0.56

$0.56

0.0% EPS (per ADS*)

$1.68

$1.68

0.0%

* One ADS equals to three ordinary shares.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, revenues decreased by $0.3 million, or 0.2%, to $138.6 million from $138.9 million for 2019. The decrease in revenues during the year ended December 31, 2020 was mainly attributable to the decrease in sales of rare earth coated PC wires and PC strands, plain surface products and other products, partially offset by the increase in zinc coated PC wires and PC strands.

Gross profit increased by $1.3 million, or 5.8%, to $23.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 from $22.4 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin increased by 100 basis points to 17.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 from 16.1% for the same period of last year. The increase of gross margin was primarily due to an increase in gross profit margin of rare earth coated products.

Selling expenses totaled $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 20120, as compared to $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 6.6%. This increase was primarily due to higher freight and sales commission for export sales. General and administrative expenses totaled $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $6.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 13.1%. The increase in 2020 was primarily due to higher doubtful accounts for accounts receivable and higher research and development, partially offset by lower travel expenses in 2020. As a result, total operating expenses increased by $0.8 million, or 12.7%, to $7.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 from $6.5 million for the same period of last year.

Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $16.4 million, an increase of 3.4% as compared to $15.8 million for the same period in 2019. As a percentage of net sales, operating income increased from 11.4% to 11.8% during the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses.

Net income totaled $12.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $12.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 1.6%. After deducting net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net income attributable to Ossen Innovation stayed the same at $11.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to same period of last year. Earnings per ordinary share, both basic and diluted, were $0.56 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $0.56 for the same period of last year. Earnings per ADS (one ADS equals to three ordinary shares), both basic and diluted, were $1.68 and $1.68 for 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Impact of COVID-19

During 2020, the Company's sales and operations were slightly affected in the first half of 2020 by the widespread of the COVID-19 pandemic in China as many cities imposed travel and work restrictions in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 and therefore many of the construction projects in China were delayed. Further, the Company's manufacturing facilities situated in Jiujiang and Ma'anshan were temporarily closed after the Chinese New Year holidays until the second week of March 2020, and therefore sales to customers were affected in that period. Towards the second quarter of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was gradually brought under control in China, the sales and operations of the Company resumed to normal in the second half of 2020. Depending on the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and continued negative impact on economic activity, the Company might experience further negative impact in 2021. However, the exact impact in the remainder of 2021 and thereafter cannot be predicted.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and restricted cash of $1.2 million, compared to $2.6 million on December 31, 2019. Account receivable was $50.6 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $72.5 million at December 31, 2019 as a result of the increased efforts of collection of accounts receivable in 2020.

The average Days Sales Outstanding ("DSO") of 2020 and 2019 were 162 and 175 days, respectively. The DSO as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 were 133 and 191 days, respectively. The decrease in DSO as of December 31, 2020 was primarily due to the faster payments from our customers during 2020.

Advance to Suppliers represents interest-free cash paid in advance to suppliers for purchases of raw materials. The balance of advance to suppliers was $95.7 million and $74.4 million on December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Company had inventories of $38.2 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $15.1 million at the end of 2019.

The Company's working capital was $157.4 million on December 31, 2020 as compared to $130.2 million on December 31, 2019. The working capital increase of $27.2 million in 2020 as compared to 2019 was due primarily to the increase of inventories and advance to suppliers, partially offset by the decrease in accounts receivable.

Net cash used in operating activities was approximately $9.1 million in 2020 as compared to $0.4 million of net cash provided in operating activities in 2019. This was the result of the increase in inventories , the decrease in customer deposits, and the increase in advance to suppliers, partially offset by the decrease in accounts receivable. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.7 million in 2020, as compared to $139,795 of net cash used in investing activities in 2019 as the result of the land acquisition for the new production facility in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province in 2020. Net cash provided in financing activities in 2020 was approximately $1.3 million, as compared to approximately $2.9 million of net cash provided in financing activities in 2019. This was the result of the increase in repayments of short-term bank loans and the decrease in proceeds from long-term bank loans, partially offset by the increase in proceeds of short-term bank loans and the decrease in repayments of long-term bank loans.

About Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells a wide variety of plain surface pre-stressed steel materials and rare earth coated and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials. The Company's products are mainly used in the construction of bridges, as well as in highways and other infrastructure projects. Ossen has two manufacturing facilities located in Ma'anshan, Anhui Province, and Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019



December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,229,400

$ 2,576,677 Restricted cash

7,980,907



6,025,718 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,489,171 and $1,253,571 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

50,551,792



72,544,202 Inventories

38,209,297



15,100,328 Advance to suppliers

95,778,337



74,391,886 Other current assets

78,806



24,643 Accounts receivable - related parties

1,396,616



536,358 Total current assets

195,225,155



171,199,812 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,335,981



2,948,264 Land use rights, net

4,501,633



3,288,959 Deferred tax assets

242,412



206,002 TOTAL ASSETS $ 203,305,181

$ 177,643,037













OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (Continued)



December 31,

2020

2019











Current Liabilities









Notes payable-bank acceptance notes $ 9,425,071

$ 8,895,107 Short-term bank loans

19,458,210



17,072,867 Accounts payables

591,060



951,358 Customer deposits

787,112



3,131,916 Taxes payable

1,842,628



1,417,176 Other payables and accrued liabilities

2,502,866



3,875,529 Customer deposits - related parties

-



3,358,897 Due to related parties

3,263,064



2,297,639 Total current liabilities

37,870,011



41,000,489 Long-term bank loans

6,460,734



6,097,453 Other Long-term payable

7,863,157



- TOTAL LIABILITIES

52,193,902



47,097,942











EQUITY









Shareholders' Equity









Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,000,000 shares issued; 19,791,110 shares outstanding as both of December 31, 2020 and 2019

200,000



200,000 Additional paid-in capital

33,971,455



33,971,455 Statutory reserve

10,486,495



9,043,010 Retained earnings

88,116,913



78,484,535 Treasury stock, at cost: 208,890 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019

(192,153)



(192,153) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

2,747,735



(5,789,815) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

135,330,445



115,717,032 Non-controlling interest

15,780,834



14,828,063 TOTAL EQUITY

151,111,279



130,545,095 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 203,305,181

$ 177,643,037

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020, 2019 AND 2018



Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018

















REVENUES $ 138,577,870

$ 138,900,357

$ 136,104,867 COST OF GOODS SOLD

(114,855,259)



116,541,972



115,585,803 GROSS PROFIT

23,722,611



22,358,385



20,519,064 Selling expenses

380,945



357,426



327,365 General and administrative expenses

6,958,788



6,155,316



5,263,914 Total Operating Expenses

7,339,733



6,512,742



5,591,279 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

16,382,878



15,845,643



14,927,785 Financial expenses, net

(2,861,921)



(2,382,405)



(1,621,486) Other income, net

75,786



297,438



208,071 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

13,596,743



13,760,676



13,514,370 INCOME TAX

(1,568,109)



(1,533,794)



(2,129,387) NET INCOME

12,028,634



12,226,882



11,384,983 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

952,771



1,137,712



1,005,530 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OSSEN INNOVATION CO.,LTD

AND SUBSIDIARIES















11,075,863

11,089,170

10,379,453 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

8,537,550



(1,744,846)



(6,272,303) TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

8,537,550



(1,744,846)



(6,272,303) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 19,613,413

$ 9,344,324

$ 4,107,150 EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE















Basic and diluted $ 0.56

$ 0.56

$ 0.52 WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING















Basic and diluted

19,791,110



19,791,110



19,791,110

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020, 2019 AND 2018



Total Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. Shareholders' Equity

Ordinary Shares



Additional Paid-in













Accumulated Other









Retained



Non Controlling



Total

$0.01 Par Value



Capital

Treasury stock



Comprehensive Income/(loss)



Statutory Reserve



Earnings



Interest







Shares

Amount







Shares

Amount





























Balance at January 1, 2018 20,000,000

$ 200,000

$ 33,971,455

(208,890)

$ (192,153)

$ 2,227,334

$ 6,672,254

$ 59,386,668

$ 12,684,821

$ 114,950,379 Net income -



-



-

-



-



-



-



10,379,453



1,005,530



11,384,983 Transfer to statutory reserve -



-



-

-



-



-



1,092,559



(1,092,559)



-



- Foreign currency translation adjustment -



-



-

-



-



(6,272,303)



-



-



-



(6,272,303) Balance at December 31, 2018 20,000,000

$ 200,000

$ 33,971,455

(208,890)

$ (192,153)

$ (4,044,969)

$ 7,764,813

$ 68,673,562

$ 13,690,351

$ 120,063,059 Net income -



-



-

-



-



-



-



11,089,170



1,137,712



12,226,882 Transfer to statutory reserve -



-



-

-



-



-



1,278,197



(1,278,197)



-



- Foreign currency translation adjustment -



-



-

-



-



(1,744,846)



-



-



-



(1,744,846) Balance at December 31, 2019 20,000,000

$ 200,000

$ 33,971,455

(208,890)

$ (192,153)

$ (5,789,815)

$ 9,043,010

$ 78,484,535

$ 14,828,063

$ 130,545,095 Net income -



-



-

-



-



-



-



11,075,863



952,771



12,028,634 Transfer to statutory reserve -



-



-

-



-



-



1,443,485



(1,443,485)



-



- Foreign currency translation adjustment -



-



-

-



-



8,537,550



-



-



-



8,537,550 Balance at December 31, 2020 20,000,000

$ 200,000

$ 33,971,455

(208,890)

$ (192,153)

$ 2,747,735

$ 10,486,495

$ 88,116,913

$ 15,780,834

$ 151,111,279

OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020, 2019 AND 2018





Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income

$ 12,028,634

$ 12,226,882

$ 11,384,983 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



493,484



606,045



641,647 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















(Increase) Decrease In:

















Accounts receivable



21,992,410



(11,957,333)



(8,886,939) Inventories



(23,108,969)



2,077,598



(3,698,453) Advance to suppliers



(21,386,451)



(4,405,230)



1,294,247 Other current assets



(54,164)



1,853



10,894 Deferred tax assets



(36,410)



(46,866)



(9,625) Accounts receivable - related parties



(860,258)



(536,358)



- Increase (Decrease) In:

















Accounts payable



(360,298)



661,404



(69,973) Customer deposits



(2,344,804)



2,848,047



(32,524) Income tax payable



425,452



(130,706)



1,097,171 Other payables and accrued expenses



(1,372,663)



(105,037)



(256,258) Customer deposits - RPT



(3,358,897)



(1,441,487)



4,800,384 Due to related party



965,425



2,297,639



- Due to shareholder



-



(1,695,259)



1,343,760 Other Long-term payable



7,863,157



-



- Net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities



(9,114,352)



401,192



7,619,314



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Purchases of plant and equipment



(618,173)



(139,795)



(72,305) Purchases of land use rights



(1,071,922)



-



- Net cash used in investing activities



(1,690,095)



(139,795)



(72,305)

























Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Proceeds from short-term bank loans



102,324,844



85,479,789



17,900,302 Repayments of short-term bank loans



(101,026,854)



(81,777,165)



(17,543,051) Proceeds from long-term bank loans



-



6,171,040



- Repayments of long-term bank loans



-



(7,260,047)



- Proceeds from notes payable-bank acceptance notes



8,941,706



9,002,458



9,063,444 Repayment of notes payable-bank acceptance notes



(8,941,706)



(8,712,056)



(10,120,846) Net cash used in financing activities



1,297,990



2,904,019



(700,151)



















INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH



(9,506,457)



3,165,416



6,846,858 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



10,114,369



(2,078,097)



(7,474,935) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



8,602,395



7,515,076



8,143,153 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$ 9,210,307

$ 8,602,395

$ 7,515,076



















SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION

















Cash paid during the periods:

















Income taxes paid



1,451,358



1,749,389



1,019,270 Interest paid



2,548,889



2,148,285



1,388,283 Non-cash transactions:

















Appropriation to statutory reserve

$ 1,443,485

$ 1,278,197

$ 1,092,559

