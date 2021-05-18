Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of ArcAroma AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (220/21)

On April 22, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an application from ArcAroma AB (the "Company") to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement a merger plan between the Company and OptiFreeze AB. Today, May 18, 2021, the Swedish Companies Registration Office granted the companies concerned authorization to implement the merger plan in question. Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares of ArcAroma AB will be today, May 18, 2021. Short name: AAA ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014609459 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 93180 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB