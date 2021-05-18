CHRYSO, a leading player in the development of sustainable solutions in the construction industry, launches EnviroMix, a global range of innovative products and services aimed at reducing and controlling the carbon footprint of concrete, dedicated to the ready-mix and precast concrete industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005573/en/

The development of low-carbon concrete, a major challenge for the construction industry. (Photo: Shutterstock)

"The construction industry is accelerating its transformation to manage and reduce the environmental impact of its carbon footprint. CO2 footprint is a major challenge in the development of concrete formulations, coupled with the traditional properties of this material, and at the heart of our construction techniques (classes of strength and durability, workability, setting time, etc.)", states Frédéric Guimbal, Director of Concrete BU.

In order to pick up the pace of this low-carbon transition in the construction industry, the new range of tailor-made admixtures CHRYSOEnviroMix combines technical performance and carbon footprint reduction.

CHRYSOEnviroMix delivers a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 50% and CHRYSOEnviroMix ULC (Ultra Low-Carbon) provides superior levels of performance as well as reduction of more than 50% in the carbon footprint. Products adapted to the specific performance requirements of ready-mixed concrete and precast applications will be deployed to support customers in the evolution of construction methods.

Customers can benefit from dedicated services such as EnviroMixImpact, which allows the environmental impact calculation of a concrete mix design and to set up a formulation strategy adapted to their target. CHRYSO also offers a digital solution for real-time monitoring of CHRYSOMaturix concretes. This solution allows the optimization of the rise in compressive strength at early age in the precast plant or on site.

Over the past 15 years, CHRYSO has bolstered its expertise in the field of low carbon impact concrete admixtures. Backed by a highly innovative technological portfolio, CHRYSO also benefits from specific know-how adapted to the chemistry of new low-carbon cements via its cement additives activity. CHRYSO solutions dedicated to this low carbon transformation are based on multiple scientific collaborations and industrial partnerships that reinforce the knowledge of these new binders, including geopolymers and Calcined Clay Cements (LC3

"With this new comprehensive EnviroMix product range, CHRYSO is creating new development levers for the construction industry by delivering solutions to produce the cements of tomorrow. It also offers the control of concrete admixtures using new binders, the formulation and real-time monitoring of low-carbon concretes on building sites while providing an accurate measurement of their CO2 impact. CHRYSO is supporting industry stakeholders in this low carbon revolution" declares Frédéric Guimbal, Concrete BU Director

About CHRYSO: https://www.chryso.com/about-us/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005573/en/

Contacts:

Contact RP:

Elodie Pujo Saulnier

elodie.pujosaulnier@chryso.com

Tel.: 06 33 97 20 80