New AI Models Power the Platform That Does The Work For Marketing, Sales, and Service Teams

Today SugarCRM Inc. is bringing SugarPredict to marketing automation to facilitate rapid and reliable marketing lead qualification and prioritization through AI-powered predictive lead scoring. SugarPredict is a powerful AI engine that breaks down sales and marketing barriers holding back the full potential of CRM and marketing automation solutions. The launch reinforces Sugar's new brand message and design which reflects the value of Sugar's cloud-based, AI-driven platform for marketing, sales and customer service teams.

"Extending SugarPredict to marketing automation is another proof point for our value proposition of letting the platform do the work. Talking with companies from manufacturing to financial services, we hear the same frustrations again and again about the high maintenance required by their CRM. Our industry is supposed to make the customer experience easier to manage with technology. It's time to make customer experience technology easier to manage too," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM.

SugarPredict provides predictive lead scoring using AI to analyze engagement and conversion data from Sugar Market truly letting the platform do the work. Previously available in Sugar Sell, SugarPredict is now available to all Sugar Market customers, bringing productivity and efficiency gains to marketing and sales organizations.

"Our business is focused on optimizing real estate data analytics to empower real estate professionals to make better business decisions and improve agent success. So, when Sugar embedded AI technology right into our CRM, it grabbed our attention," said Brant Myers, Client Services Manager at Terradatum. "We are excited about the potential to increase predictability and to accelerate deal velocity through the pipeline with SugarPredict."

Joe DiLeo, Vice President of Business Technology at Positive Promotions, Inc., a 75-year-old New York-based promotional product company, commented: "As our team adapts to major changes in the landscapes of marketing and lead acquisition over the last year, we believe the new AI models for Sugar Market are very compelling and will help us efficiently leverage our existing customer base as well as calibrate our efforts to capture new opportunities. Insights into behavior will allow us to streamline customer experience and offerings to better meet demand and drive the right kind of business growth."

Research findings in the 2021 CRM and Sales Impact Report revealed a customer relationship crisis for companies; with sales teams struggling to get a clear and accurate view of their customer. Demonstrating the extent of the issue, 52% of survey respondents believe their status quo CRM systems are costing them revenue. The Sugar platform provides a comprehensive picture of each customer's journey, without the headaches and hassles that come with traditional CRM systems. The platform's unique design enables:

No blind spots: Instead of being limited to piecemeal views of the customer, you see all relevant information past, present, and even future instantly (with predictive insights)

No busy work: Instead of having to manually enter endless details, you get a platform that automatically captures data and presents it in context to everyone who needs it

No roadblocks: Instead of settling for a standard solution with all the standard limitations, you get a solution built around your needs and workflows

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

