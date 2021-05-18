Achievements mark Theta Lake as a Certified for Microsoft Teams product for compliance recording, bolstering Theta Lake's capabilities for all aspects of Teams Chat, Meetings, and Calls

Theta Lake, a leader in modern collaboration security and compliance solutions, today announced that it has received compliance recording certification for Microsoft Teams. With this announcement, Theta Lake extends its position with the most comprehensive and purpose-built recording, compliance, supervision, and security solution for Microsoft Teams communications. Theta Lake has also earned co-sell ready status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program.

The company's purpose-built compliance suite not only provides full recording, capture, and archiving of voice calling and video meetings, but also leverages multiple Microsoft APIs to capture, archive, supervise, detect, and remediate risks in Microsoft Teams Chat across all chat types, including private chats and images, files, reactions, and emoji content shared within those chats. Theta Lake delivers full coverage for capturing and detecting risks in images, documents, or apps shared or shown on screen and via the camera while covering all other aspects from transcription capture and analysis to any content shared via chat.

"Building and safeguarding customer trust has never been more critical," said Daniel Bosman, Managing Director and Vice President, TD Securities. "Compliance is designed to create a more transparent and trustworthy relationship with clients and knowing that it is a core focus for Microsoft and Theta Lake is key for regulated organizations like TD Securities. Microsoft's program around driving integrated innovation for compliance, coupled with the time and rigor Microsoft and Theta Lake devoted to certify the integration, indicates that both companies are deeply invested in delivering market ready capabilities."

The Call Recording Compliance capabilities and certification adds to an already robust set of compliance and security integrations across Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams Chat and OneDrive. Now organizations can selectively record, capture, and archive voice, video, chat (including in-meeting chat) communications to meet regulatory requirements across SEC, FINRA, CFTC, IIROC, MiFID II, and more as well as meet the growing needs of enterprises to supervise communications to provide better safety and security for their organization and employees.

"Theta Lake's compliance recording enabled us to adopt Microsoft Teams, which was paramount in keeping our regulated employees productive and engaged with our customers," said Paul Jones, Head of Technology, Longview Partners. "Theta Lake helped us very quickly implement a full compliance suite to capture and record all aspects of Microsoft Teams Meetings as well as proactively detect risk in the recordings, enabling our compliance teams to be much more effective and efficient when performing review. Not only are we compliant with MiFID II regulations, but our compliance teams are able to scale with the growing volume of unified communications we are recording."

Theta Lake's integrations for Microsoft Teams are globally available and in production use with customers. With customer-driven data center and data residency coverage in the US, UK, EU, Canada, and Australia, Theta Lake's existing Microsoft Teams integration modules now include:

Microsoft Teams Meetings Recording, Archiving, and Supervision providing compliance recording, archiving, and one of the only full analysis and supervision for video, voice, and chat meeting content. This includes follow-the-user recording enforcement where all chats and meetings can be captured for an organization's employee-even if the meeting host and meeting are initiated by an external party who is not an employee of the organization.

providing compliance recording, archiving, and one of the only full analysis and supervision for video, voice, and chat meeting content. This includes follow-the-user recording enforcement where all chats and meetings can be captured for an organization's employee-even if the meeting host and meeting are initiated by an external party who is not an employee of the organization. Microsoft Teams Chat Capture, Archiving, DLP, Supervision, and Remediation - covering Teams channel messages, group chat, and 1:1 chat providing fully native capture (messages, images/GIFs, reactions, edited/delete messages, files, documents), SEC 17a-4 archiving (including third-party email archive integrations), supervision of compliance, acceptable use, data privacy risks, malicious URLs along with actual remediation capabilities. Theta Lake provides a native chat viewer of Microsoft Teams chat, presenting messages, shared content, images, reactions to understand full context and history.

- covering Teams channel messages, group chat, and 1:1 chat providing fully native capture (messages, images/GIFs, reactions, edited/delete messages, files, documents), SEC 17a-4 archiving (including third-party email archive integrations), supervision of compliance, acceptable use, data privacy risks, malicious URLs along with actual remediation capabilities. Theta Lake provides a native chat viewer of Microsoft Teams chat, presenting messages, shared content, images, reactions to understand full context and history. Security and Compliance Center Integration - delivering advanced security configuration validation and enforcement reporting to ensure the key settings for Teams, like not being able to delete a Teams channel or message, can be set, enforced, and reported on globally for internal and external audit requirements.

- delivering advanced security configuration validation and enforcement reporting to ensure the key settings for Teams, like not being able to delete a Teams channel or message, can be set, enforced, and reported on globally for internal and external audit requirements. Realtime Compliance Advisor for Microsoft Teams Meetings providing real-time compliance coaching and personalized resources for employees in live meetings as well as enterprise reporting on Teams meeting behaviors.

providing real-time compliance coaching and personalized resources for employees in live meetings as well as enterprise reporting on Teams meeting behaviors. OneDrive Integration - allowing compliance teams to capture, compliantly archive, and detect risks in content stored in Microsoft OneDrive including audio recordings, video recordings, documents, and other content.

In addition, Theta Lake integration includes the following:

Microsoft 365 Archive Integration extending beyond simply archiving Teams and other UC platform content from Zoom, Webex, Slack, RingCentral, and more, the integration adds Theta Lake risk and detection insights with reviewer and workflow audit history into the Microsoft 365 archive with the ability to add views into Theta Lake's patented review workspace.

extending beyond simply archiving Teams and other UC platform content from Zoom, Webex, Slack, RingCentral, and more, the integration adds Theta Lake risk and detection insights with reviewer and workflow audit history into the Microsoft 365 archive with the ability to add views into Theta Lake's patented review workspace. Azure Integration providing the ability to move or archive content and analysis insights for content captured to Microsoft Azure storage; underlying ability to use Theta Lake deployed completely via Azure with robust security and compliance controls including 'bring-your-own-encryption-key' for customers.

providing the ability to move or archive content and analysis insights for content captured to Microsoft Azure storage; underlying ability to use Theta Lake deployed completely via Azure with robust security and compliance controls including 'bring-your-own-encryption-key' for customers. Theta Lake has also earned co-sell ready status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program. As a result, Theta Lake will be able to collaborate and closely align with Microsoft's sales organization and partners to further expand go-to-market initiatives and the global adoption of Theta Lake's Compliance and Security Suite running on Azure.

"Microsoft is clearly a leader in the market and in market share of the Unified Communication and Collaboration space and having a robust set of ISV partners and partner integrations is another validation of that leadership as a complete platform," said Devin Redmond, CEO, Theta Lake. "The Compliance Recording Certification and co-sell ready status are great milestones that continue to demonstrate our ever-expanding relationship with Microsoft. Theta Lake's full security and compliance coverage of all aspects of Teams enables highly regulated organizations to fully embrace Teams with enhanced compliance to unlock even more Teams features for information sharing and communication."

"We are excited to see Theta Lake's commitment to expand its suite of compliance and security capabilities for Microsoft Teams, helping address advanced and specialized compliance use cases for Microsoft customers," said Yaron Hezroni, Principal Program Manager for Teams Ecosystem, Microsoft. "Theta Lake leverages the Microsoft Teams Graph APIs to deliver unique compliance functionality for Microsoft customers in a tightly integrated way."

About Theta Lake

Theta Lake, Inc., winner of UC Today's 2020 Best Compliance Product and Best Security Product, was founded in 2017 by proven entrepreneurs and enterprise technologists with decades of leadership experience and recognition from Global 100 customers and top industry analysts. With a mission to provide modern collaboration security and compliance, Theta Lake's patented and multi-patent pending AI helps security and compliance teams more effectively and quickly scale their risk detection and the workflows for communication security, data loss protection, and supervision of modern video, voice, and unified collaboration systems. The Theta Lake Compliance Suite achieved SOC 2, Type 2 certification. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or Twitter at @thetalake.

