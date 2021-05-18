Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2021) -Edison Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Roger Dahn, P Geo, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Dahn has over 40 years experience in the mining and exploration industry. His experience includes over 16 years with Noranda and Hemlo Gold Mines Inc., Exploration Manager of Eastern Canada for Battle Mountain Gold Company, Vice President Exploration with Olympus Pacific Minerals Inc., and most recently Tri-Star Resources plc. Mr. Dahn is currently Chairman of the Board at Manganese X Energy Corp. Roger brings extensive mineral exploration experience to the Company, a registered professional geologist and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Nathan Rotstein, chief executive officer of Edison, commented: "The Dahn family name is well known in eastern Canada. Roger has valuable skillsets in exploration and mining, he is the brother of Jeff Dahn, who is recognized as one of the pioneering developers of the lithium-ion battery, thru the development partnership Tesla has with Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia." Mr Rotstein continues: "On behalf of the board and management, we all look forward to working with Roger and leveraging his significant relationships in the energy metals sector."

Finally, the Company announces Mr. Jeffrey Cocks has resigned as an Director of the Company. Edison thanks Mr. Cocks for all of his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in future endeavours.

About Edison Cobalt Corp.

Edison Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metals. Edison Cobalt Corp.'s acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company is looking to build a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry. The Company intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

