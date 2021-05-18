Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Partners with Aisys Consulting to Scale its Business in Texas

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has parnered with Aisys Consulting ("Aisys"), a leading Texas based education technology reseller. With offices in McAllen, El Paso and San Antonio, Aisys is well positioned to assist Galaxy and its G2 brand in their efforts to scale their education business within the state of Texas.

Aisys has a long and successful history with the top school districts in their marketing area, driven by an overriding commitment to customer service that begins in the design phase and extends through the build out and installation of the classroom solution. Additionally Aisys is a holder of many of the contract vehicles that school districts typically source their products through, including TIPPS, TAPPS, BuyBoard, which helps streamline the purchasing cycle.

Joel Hernandez, Founder and President of Aisys, stated, "the G2 suite of products fills a void in our product line card by specifically addressing the need for enhanced communication products in the classroom - from bell, paging and intercom systems, to time sensitive Visual Alerts, to classroom audio systems. We have continued to receive an increase in inquiries from our customers who are looking for innovative communication solutions for their districts, schools and classrooms. Galaxy's G2 Communicator along with their cloud based Visual Alerts software are an ideal solution for many of these requests."

Hernandez, continued, "Galaxy's recently announced expansion into AI based classroom learning tools is something we have been exploring. The fact that Galaxy is expanding their product line in that direction with the Roybi solution made the decision to move forward with our partnership an easy decision."

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to partner with Joel and his team. The depth of relationships with their customer base, combined with their extensive knowledge base on classroom technologies, all tied together with their unwavering commitment to customer service, we feel we have found the perfect fit for a partner to take the Galaxy brand forward in Texas."

