New Training Offering Includes a "Hands-On" Lab Experience

Login VSI, the company dedicated to maximizing the end-user experience, today announced the launch of their new E-Learning training platform. The platform is immediately available for all Login VSI customers and partners.

The new E-Learning platform delivers guidance to those with a role in managing the user experience of digital workspaces and applications. Specifically, it will enable participants to get the maximum value out of Login Enterprise. Historically Login VSI delivered training to its customers and partners, either in person or live, via remote technologies. The new platform will scale to expand the reach of the training program while effortlessly managing the challenge of global time zones and availability.

"This program will enable our customers to realize an immediate time to value from Login Enterprise; quickly learning how they can test and detect any issues in their Digital Workspace before their end-users are impacted," said Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, CEO of Login VSI. "Once our customers complete the course, we will validate their skills and issue an official Login Enterprise certificate, formally recognizing them as a Certified Login Enterprise Administrator."

The platform gives Login Enterprise users the flexibility to attend online training at any time, from anywhere. Users will follow a learning path containing various educational content, including videos developed by Login VSI technical professionals.

The new program also includes access to Login Enterprise in a live Digital Workspace lab environment. Participants will be required to do various hands-on assignments. After completing the online course requirements, users can take an exam to become Login Enterprise certified.

Product Availability

The new e-learning training platform is available immediately. To learn more, visit: https://loginvsi.com/company/training

About Login VSI

Login VSI maximizes the end-user experience for all digital workspaces. Our flagship product, Login Enterprise is an automated testing platform that predicts performance, ensures business continuity and reduces risk. Login Enterprise tests the desktop and applications as a whole, from pre-production thru to production. Login Enterprise includes standard "out-of-the-box" application template workloads. Login VSI has over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005084/en/

Contacts:

Login VSI Media:

Nonna Druker

n.druker@loginvsi.com