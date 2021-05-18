Options, the leading provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets, today announced it has appointed Jake Beeman to its leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer.

Jake joins Options as part of the recently announced acquisition of Fixnetix from DXC Technology. As the former Chief Executive Officer of Fixnetix, he was responsible for the company's operations, strategy, and growth.

Prior to Fixnetix, Jake held global roles with Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters), where he managed the Real-Time Data and Trading Analytics businesses alongside Strategic Partnerships. He also worked on M&A and board matters, supporting minority investments and multiple acquisitions.

Before joining Refinitiv, Jake was the Global Head of Infrastructure at Pico Trading, where he helped establish their low latency backbone and expand their footprint globally.

His appointment to the Options' management team is the latest in a series of key hires as the company continues to expand its service capabilities globally.

Danny Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer at Options, said, "Jake began his career with Options in 2007 and now returns in 2021 as our Chief Strategy Officer. In his new role, Jake will help bolster key strategic growth initiatives to widen Options' global footprint and service offering. We are delighted to have him on board as we continue to build a leading and differentiated global IT Managed Service Provider highly focused on the financial services vertical."

Speaking about his appointment, Jake added, "I'm thankful for the opportunity to return to a pioneer of managed financial services and the place where I began my career in the financial services sector some 14 years ago. As the industry continues to evolve, we look forward to introducing new services to help solve the complexities across front, middle and back-office use cases on a global scale. I'm incredibly excited for the growth opportunities ahead."

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005718/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Page McLaughlin

Email: page.mclaughlin@options-it.com