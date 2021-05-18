Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2021) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mac Jackson as a technical advisor to the Company. Mr. Jackson is an AIPG certified professional geologist who in a distinguished 25-year career brings a proven track record of discovery to the Ridgeline team. As a senior exploration geologist at Newmont Corporation and most recently Vice President, Exploration for Gold Standard Ventures Corp., Mac led exploration teams that contributed to several multi-million-ounce Carlin-Type gold discoveries in Nevada including the Leeville (Newmont), Fiberline (Newmont) and North Dark Star (Gold Standard Ventures) deposits. Mac obtained his Master of Science degree from the University of Nevada-Reno and Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College and has published and presented several technical papers on Carlin-Type gold deposits throughout his career.

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President, CEO & Director, commented, "we welcome Mac to our team at a pivotal time in the company's growth. As we head into a highly anticipated drill program at our Carlin-East project in June, we will utilize Mac's experience in the discovery of the multi-million-ounce Leeville deposit to test similar gold targets at Carlin-East, located directly on-strike of and to the north of the high-grade Leeville gold mine."





About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold and silver explorer with a proven management team and a 125 km² exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

