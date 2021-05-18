Optimal Escape Announces the Upcoming Addition of Virtual Reality

Optimal Escape Will Soon Offer a Combination of Escape Room "Real Life" Adventures Combined with AI

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Jill and Caleb Larkins, a mother and son team who own Optimal Escape in Evansville, Illinois, are pleased to announce the upcoming addition of virtual reality to their escape rooms.

To learn more about Optimal Escape and their three current escape rooms, all with a different theme, please visit https://optimalescape.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Jill and Caleb Larkins know how much everyone loves the excitement of the digital world, as well as the fun challenge of trying to get out of an escape room in 60 minutes or less.

This has inspired the mother-son duo to add virtual reality to their escape rooms and take it to the next level by creating immersive and social experiences where people can become part of the game plot or movie inside these alternate reality worlds. Optimal Escape is currently the subject of a fundraiser on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter.

"No more boring one and done escape room experiences and waiting months for rooms to update-with the new virtual reality, we will be able to keep every time people visit us fresh and exciting by continually changing up the rooms," the spokesperson noted, adding that with the push of a button, the room will literally morph into a new adventure.

"It will be simple, fast and always exciting so people can come back to Optimal Escape over and over again for a brand-new experience."

From birthday parties and church groups to team building experiences, date nights and fun family activities, everyone of all ages and genders will enjoy the fully interactive virtual reality escape rooms.

People will be able to solve a murder mystery or thriller, survive an encounter with zombies, defeat a hungry dragon, enter an action packed movie and more. The Larkinses know how much people enjoy the digital world and so they are excited to offer the chance for their valued customers to star in their own game or movie.

About Optimal Escape:

Optimal Escape in Evansville, Indiana offers three escape rooms, each with a different theme. Teams of people will have to think creatively and communicate clearly to solve a series of puzzles starting with only three clues. Current choices are: Area 51, Biohazard Emergency or CSI Crime Scene rooms that need to be escaped from in 60 minutes or less. Optimal Escape will soon add virtual reality to their facility. For more information, please visit https://optimalescape.com/.

