Italian Operator Will Move to Next-Gen BSS and Support as It Expands Service Offerings and Develops 5G Infrastructure

Netcracker Technology announced today that Fastweb, a leading Italian telecommunications operator and part of the Swisscom Group, has renewed its contract to facilitate an upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS and extend its use of Netcracker Support Maintenance.

With 2.7 million wireline customers and 1.9 million mobile customers, Fastweb has developed a national fiber optic network infrastructure of 50,500 kilometers with over 4 million kilometers of fiber reaching 22 million customers, 8 million of which are through a proprietary network with connection speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second. This will be expanded with 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) technology, bringing the number of households and businesses reached to 16 million by 2025.

Netcracker Digital BSS helps transform operator environments into 5G-ready, cloud-native digital ecosystems that support new lines of business, cloud applications and virtualized services. When combined with Netcracker Support Maintenance professional services, operators gain optimal business performance and outcomes while greatly reducing the risk of running and maintaining complex systems.

Fastweb offers a wide range of fixed and mobile voice and data services to consumers and businesses from start-ups and small and medium enterprises to large corporations and the public sector, including advanced telecommunications and ICT services, such as cloud computing, cybersecurity and unified communications.

"Fastweb is an innovative operator that has brought new thinking and approaches to the market," said Benedetto Spaziani, Regional Vice President at Netcracker. "Our ongoing partnership allows us to help expand Fastweb's service offerings as it rolls out 5G in the near future. We appreciate the trust Fastweb continues to place in Netcracker and look forward to a long-lasting alliance."

