Federos LLC: Federos Expands Global Sales Organization with Philip Jones as Sales Director

FRISCO, Texas, May 18, 2021, a leading provider of cloud-enabled, AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation software that monitors and manages the performance of critical networks and services for many of the world's largest service providers and enterprises, announced the hiring of Philip Jones as North America Sales Director. Mr. Jones' addition to the company's worldwide sales team supports Federos' ongoing investment in corporate growth and expanded customer relations. Mr. Jones brings more than 20 years of OSS/BSS and service assurance software experience to Federos.



Mr. Jones joins Federos from gen-E LLC, where he was responsible for Service Assurance and Advanced Analytics sales efforts in North America, targeting telecommunications, utility, and manufacturing sectors. Earlier with gen-E, he was responsible for leading the sales effort to bring gen-E's Resolve automation solution to market, building a talented team of professionals, and securing a number of high-profile companies as customers. In the prior 10 years, he held OSS/BSS sales roles at IBM in Europe and the US.

Federos continues to invest significantly in Assure1, its flagship product, and the team that installs, integrates, and supports the company's customers around the world. Along with making hires like Mr. Jones, the company has continued to grow its product development, sales engineering, and service delivery teams over the past 16 months. Federos is executing on a growth plan that expands the Assure1 features and capabilities, such as the recently introduced Assure1 Universal Topologyand Assure1 Vision, and greatly increases the Assure1 portfolio of microservices and integrations, while also expanding the sales and service teams.

"Philip is a great addition to the Federos sales team," said Keith Buckley, CEO of Federos. "His knowledge, skills, and track-record in this industry further enhance our ability to deliver on the strategic investments that we are making in our core product and team. We look forward to his contributions, which will certainly help expand our customer base of top-tier organizations around the world."

About Federos

Federos is a leading provider of cloud-enabled, AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation software that monitors and manages the performance of critical networks and services.

Our solutions ensure the delivery of digital services that businesses rely on by observing, analyzing, and acting on incidents that can cause widespread outages, SLA violations, and customer churn.

Our customers are global Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and other enterprises with complex and large-scale networks. We help them simplify, automate, and transform their operations to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer service.

For more information on Federos, visit: https://www.federos.com .



