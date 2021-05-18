Eco Innovation Highlights Key Growth Initiatives in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with management at Eco Innovation Group Inc. (OTC PINK:ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions. Eco Innovation CEO Julia Otey-Raudes is joined by advisor Patrick Laurie to review the Company's pipeline of technology and market expansion strategy.

Eco Innovation works with inventors to help drive innovation through the full lifecycle of a technology. The Company utilizes a nine-step process to identify and advance the technology assets in its portfolio to disrupt established markets and optimize eco-innovation.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Otey-Raudes first provided an update on Eco Innovation's uplisting process and touted Canada as the strategic location for the Company's soon-to-launch wholly owned subsidiary, EcoIG Canada.

Established as the exclusive distribution arm for Eco Innovation's technology in the Canadian market, EcoIG will also be privy to the research, development and manufacturing of technology as it applies specifically to the Canadian market, added Patrick.

As interim CEO of the new subsidiary, Patrick will head EcoIG Canada's operations, taking advantage of the country's eco-friendly government grant and incentive programs and leveraging his expertise in corporate strategies, project implementation, business development and green energy diversity.

"With my path and previous history of managing large-scale projects and looking after manufacturing over several years, it will give us the ability to manage all facets of building the company, evolving, and then controlling all of our costs and efficiencies, which will streamline our full process, build our structure. Then, we can evolve from there," he stated.

Patrick will also provide critical support to advance Eco Innovation's leading projects - the PoolCooled energy consumption technology and the supercritical non-CO2 extraction device for the cannabis industry - which Otey-Raudes said she expects to bring to market in the near future.

"I am moving in a pace that a lot of people may think should be going much faster, but when you're dealing with new technologies and inventors and making sure that the technologies are patented, it takes time to get there," she explained. "We intend to bring on other inventors once we hit certain phases with the technologies we have on the table."

Otey-Raudes concluded the interview by describing Eco Innovation's collaboration with Marijuana Company of America (OTC; MCOA), a share exchange agreement under which the companies can identify and accelerate the development and global distribution of new varieties of hemp-based products and continue its expansion.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/may-interview-eco-innovation-group-ecox/

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

