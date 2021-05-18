ProDeal360 Inc: Accelerating the Future of Real Estate Tech: ProDeal Joins Selective REACH Scale-Up Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / ProDeal, the award-winning company behind the only deal-closing platform developed specifically for the real estate industry, today announced its acceptance into the exclusive 2021 REACH Commercial scale-up program.

The REACH program is the number one accelerator in real estate. Operated by Second Century Ventures in five major international markets and backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, REACH Commercial focuses on advancing promising new technology companies within and beyond the commercial real estate sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome ProDeal to the 2021 REACH Commercial program," said Bob Gillespie, Executive Director of REACH Commercial. "Their rapid, seamless deal platform keeps everyone on the same page and delivers speed to close, saving everyone time and money. We are big believers in the team at ProDeal and look forward to helping them grow."

As one of only nine organizations accepted into REACH Commercial's latest cohort, ProDeal has already begun activities that will further advance its position in the global real estate ecosystem. Through this esteemed program, ProDeal will gain essential industry insights, mentorship and exposure to the CRE community.

This announcement comes on the heels of ProDeal's appointment of Andrew Damico to the role of CEO in February 2020. Known for leading IntraLinks - a global SaaS technology provider with over $200 million in revenue - to a successful NYSE IPO, Damico is a seasoned 30-year veteran of the software and banking industries. Since joining ProDeal, Damico has been instrumental in navigating the company through the fluctuations of the real estate market amidst a global pandemic.

Marty Burger, CEO of Silverstein Properties, had this to say: "We've been working with ProDeal since 2019, and their software very quickly became our standard deal-closing platform. For fast and accurate tracking, reporting, and real-time communication, ProDeal is absolutely second to none. It's been amazing to witness their growth and we're delighted to see them achieve this latest milestone."

ProDeal's latest success comes at a time where real estate technology - also known as property technology, or "proptech" for short - is emerging as one of the hottest technology trends. The rapid digital transformation of the property industry and meteoric rise of proptech inspired the inaugural 2021 PropTech in Canada Report .

And ProDeal has already carved out a name for itself as a leader of the proptech pack.

"This is a fantastic win for ProDeal," said Damico. "It's both exciting and a privilege to be recognized in this way, and we know our participation in the REACH program will help take ProDeal to the next level. Looking towards the next stage in our growth and to the exciting trends happening in proptech, I can confidently say there's no end in sight to our success in changing the way the commercial real estate community closes deals."

About ProDeal

ProDeal is a New York-based team of technology, finance, and legal experts offering the only deal-closing software built specifically for real estate. The award-winning ProDeal platform has changed the landscape of real estate by streamlining due diligence tracking and deal closing into a single intuitive, lightning-fast document and workflow management software. Since its inception in 2017, ProDeal has transacted over $50 billion in deals across 1,200 organizations. For more information about ProDeal, visit www.prodeal360.com .

