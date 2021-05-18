Appointment to Boost ACIA's Commercial Capabilities, Positioning the Lessor as the "Go-to" Platform for Regional Aircraft Leasing for Airlines and Investors in All Markets

ACIA Aero Leasing ("ACIA"), a leading provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services, announced today the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of aviation veteran Sameer Adam as Senior Vice President, Commercial.

The appointment is part of the company's strengthened focus on further building up its comprehensive capabilities to strategically target market opportunities and position the business as the leading 'go-to' platform for the growing niche regional aircraft segment, serving airlines and aircraft investors in all key markets worldwide.

"We are delighted to have Sameer join our growing international team during this exciting phase of ACIA's ambitious growth journey," commented ACIA Aero Leasing Chief Executive Officer Mick Mooney, underscoring that he brings "significant knowledge and background, as well as an expansive network of relationships at senior levels across the airline industry, which will enable us to expand our team's capabilities and scale our operations."

Adam will be tasked with supporting the next stage of ACIA's expansion, strengthening relationships with existing and prospective customers, while evolving the business' value proposition to offer the best-in-class financing solutions to airlines.

Adam joins ACIA from De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited where he led efforts on developing commercial opportunities and implementing client success initiatives as Regional Vice President of Sales in Europe, Russia CIS, Middle East, Africa, Caribbean, and Latin America. He previously held the role of Director, Sales at Bombardier where he significantly expanded the customer base for regional aircraft through new relationships and enhanced end-user operational efficiencies. In addition, he also held positions in Bombardier's Business Aircraft, Contracts, and Customer Services teams.

"It's a great pleasure to join the successful team at ACIA and contribute to the team's further growth trajectory. I look forward to adding my experience and business acumen to delivering transaction and acquisition support to our clients resulting in tangible and immediate results to their operations," said Sameer Adam, ACIA Aero Leasing's newly appointed Senior Vice President, Commercial.

Adam holds a Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and he is a licensed commercial pilot having flown Dash 8/Q Series aircraft among other aircraft types.

"Sameer with his industry-wide reputation and track record of developing new opportunities in complementary markets will be critical to our efforts to expand the market reach of our business globally, particularly as we expand our aircraft portfolio and explore new aircraft types," expounded Mooney.

While the African market with its burgeoning potential remains a key focus for ACIA, Mooney believes "commercial aircraft leasing companies will play a larger role post-pandemic in airline funding and liquidity worldwide over the coming years we are exploring these significant opportunities to advance our growth well beyond Africa and are adding experienced resources to assure our future expansion."

ACIA is very optimistic for the long-term future of the industry and especially for the niche segment that the company supports, according to Mooney. "We anticipate 2021 to be a year of strong growth for us and we are ready to be the disruptive force in this regional segment. We will continue to enlist top-tier talent as we focus on meeting the needs of our customers. We have many exciting commercial announcements on the horizon stay tuned," concluded Mooney.

About ACIA Aero Leasing

ACIA Aero Leasing ("ACIA"), a subsidiary of ACIA Aero Capital, is a leading regional aircraft lessor with offices in Ireland, Mauritius, France, Canada, and South Africa. ACIA manages a current aircraft portfolio of over 50 regional passenger and freighter aircraft which are on lease to operators in more than 15 countries globally. Through our strategic partnerships, ACIA provides airlines with turn-key leasing solutions from dry leasing through to charter operations. www.aciaaeroleasing.com

