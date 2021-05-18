-- Provides automated sample preparation and data analysis workflow for single EV imaging at very high resolution

ONI, a rapidly growing company redefining the boundaries of microscopy with its Nanoimager platform that enables imaging of individual molecules in living cells, today announced the early release of its new, single imaging, extracellular vesicle (EV) comsumable kit, during the virtual 10th Annual Meeting of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV2021) taking place May 18-21, 2021.

The new comsumable kit isan automated sample preparation solution using integrated microfluidics and dedicated reagent-filled cartridges to enable EV imaging at 20nm resolution. Powered by the Nanoimager and in combination with CODI, researchers can visualize and count thousands of EVs as well as quantify differences in biomarker distribution across EV populations with high confidence. The Nanoimager is a desktop-sized, single-molecule microscopy platform capable of visualizing, tracking, and imaging individual molecules in living cells.

"Using the Nanoimager's super-resolution microscopy combined with CODI, researchers can directly visualize single EVs, their surface biomarkers and cargo to standardize EV characterization. This provides a deeper understanding of how EVs function in cell signalling pathways and further insights into the phenotypic consequences of their activity at target sites," said Bo Jing, CEO of ONI. "At ISEV2021, we are highlighting early access to our first consumable product, a plug-and-play solution that can be easily integrated into the workflow for single-molecule characterization of EVs. We look forward to the full launch of the product in the coming weeks."

ONI's single EV imaging kit includes early access to ONI's Collaborative Discovery (CODI) platform, a novel web-based analysis solution that allows researchers to share single-molecule localization microscopy Nanoimager results using powerful algorithms to quantify single molecule localization data. CODI incorporates a wide range of advanced image analysis tools to assist in the study of EVs and address the challenges associated with their characterization. CODI users can count thousands of EVs from each super-resolution image, assess their morphology with 20 nm resolution and visualize multiple biomarkers with single-molecule sensitivity.

Visit ONI at booth B03 for additional details on the company and its products, including registration for exclusive early bird access to its new EV characterization product. Alternatively register interest via pages.oni.bio/ev-product.

Presentation Details

Title: The Nanoimager: EV Characterization made simple

Day/time: 21st May 2.25 pm (WEST)

Presenter: James Felce

About ONI

ONI is a rapidly growing company developing microscopy solutions to help accelerate human discovery and fight disease by enabling everyone to see and understand the microscopic details of life. ONI's first product, the Nanoimager, is a desktop-sized, single molecule microscopy platform capable of visualizing, tracking and imaging individual molecules in living cells. The Nanoimager has been adopted by more than 100 customers in 25 countries. ONI was founded in 2016 as a spin-out of Oxford University and has its headquarters in San Diego. For more information, visit oni.bio and follow ONI on Twitter @oniHQ and LinkedIn @ONI.

