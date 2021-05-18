The AGADIR study is sponsored by Institut Bergonié, as part of their collaboration with Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Inc., to advance the development of new immunotherapies to treat cancer

Institut Bergonié, a cancer center based in Bordeaux, and Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in immuno-oncology, announce the treatment of the first patient in their collaboration to study BDB001. Institut Bergonié is the sponsor of the AGADIR Phase II protocol, "Atezolizumab combined with BDB001 and Immunogenic Radiotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors" (NCT03915678), which will enroll patients with difficult-to-treat solid tumors across 10 clinical centers in France. The study is funded in a public-private partnership by a grant from the French National Cancer Institute (Institut National du Cancer, INCa) and the Fondation ARC (La Fondation ARC pour la recherche sur le cancer) (INCa-ARC_13579) and performed in collaboration with Roche, who will supply atezolizumab. BDB001 is a first-in-class Toll-like receptor 7/8 (TLR7/8) agonist, which is delivered intravenously, allowing for broader treatment of solid tumors compared to intratumoral TLR agonists in development.

"We are delighted to begin this clinical study with BDB001. Our collaboration with Seven and Eight Biopharma allows us to explore a new and potentially valuable treatment option to our patients," declared Professor Antoine Italiano, Head of Early Phase Trials Unit, Institut Bergonié.

"This partnership with Institut Bergonié is a milestone in our development program for BDB001. The clinical trial expertise provided by Institut Bergonié and their collaborators will help us better understand the potential role for BDB001 as an immuno-oncology backbone in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and radiotherapy in the treatment of solid tumors," says Dr. Robert Andtbacka, Chief Medical Officer at Seven and Eight Biopharma Inc.

About Seven and Eight Biopharma

Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is an Edison, New Jersey based, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company specializes in TLR7/8 programs to treat cancer and has built a comprehensive global intellectual property portfolio in the category of toll-like receptor modulators. Managed by a seasoned team of professionals, the company is progressing a proprietary pipeline of cancer therapeutics in the U.S., with the lead product BDB001 in Phase I clinical trials in monotherapy and in combination with both anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibodies.

For more information, please visit www.7and8biopharma.com.

About Institut Bergonié

The Institut Bergonié is the Comprehensive Cancer Centre of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region. We offer dedicated inpatient and outpatient cancer treatment including radiotherapy and hemotherapy as well as a number of related support services. As a non-profit private hospital dedicated to public service, we have a three-fold mission: patient care, research and oncology education. We are a part of UNICANCER, a national hospital network of 20 French Comprehensive Cancer Centres (FCCC) which are entirely devoted to fighting cancer with the same unique model for patient care. Together with our partner Bordeaux University Hospital Centre (CHU), we are the regional reference centre for oncology in Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

For more information, visit www.bergonie.fr and follow BERGONIE33 on Twitter.





