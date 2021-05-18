Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q1 2021

Increases Revenue and Profits Year over Year

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the U.S. cable TV and Satellite markets, today reports another profitable quarter for the first quarter of 2021.

In connection with the Company's financial results for the first quarter, J. Michael Heil, CEO of Adaptive Ad Systems stated: "We are very pleased with the results of the first quarter of 2021. Our operations this year were again an increase of both revenue and profit from the first quarter of 2020, with 2020 having been our biggest year in terms of revenue and profitability in the history of the Company."

Adaptive, together with its subsidiary companies, develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) services via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing AI software for all U.S. cable TV markets, and provides High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via its network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. Adaptive is a pioneer in cable television ad insertions, serving independent cable television systems and the Company's proprietary hardware and software set the standard that other companies must meet in the advertising industry During the last couple of years, the Company has developed new products and services expanding its core business beyond its cloud-based Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) services and technology, to stay on the leading edge of the changing cable television service landscape.

Revenues Increased

For the first quarter 2021 revenues were $1,477,817 compared with $1,315,036 during the same period in 2020, an increase of $162,781, or approximately 12.3%. This improved performance was the result of the continuing expansion of our network, the recent expansion into new business sectors and winning over new subscribers with our innovative business model.

Net Profit Increased

Net Profit increased from $272,159 in Q1 2020 to $308,838 in Q1 2021, an increase of $36,679, or approximately 13.4%. This increase was based on management's mission statement to do more business without increasing staffing, thus keeping overhead low while increasing revenue through the expansion of our network and addition of new subscribers.

Mr. Heil adds "We continue to increase the number of installations of our proprietary hardware and software systems throughout the country. These additional installations, in combination with our advantageous revenue-sharing business model, allows us to consistently serve new networks and video subscribers. We provide our contracted clients with major ad campaigns that they typically would not have access to, while managing every aspect of the transactions for them, all the way from providing major advertisers to ad insertion, traffic and billing."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive allows advertisers across the US to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital TV advertising system. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, ad-sales, traffic, and billing. Adaptive has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual cable television system.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that together with its subsidiary manufactures, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite TV, and IPTV markets, and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. Adaptive's primary focus is the 2nd and 3rd tier US markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market across multiple national cable television networks, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a compelling profit-sharing model with its cable TV partners. The Company serves over 200 designated marketing areas in approximately 39 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche markets. For additional information, please visit: www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

