Crecolto Inc. Announces the Launching of MyOwnItem (MOI), the NFT Digital Assets Trading Platform Service

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Crecolto Inc. proudly releases its NFT Digital Assets Trading Platform MOI (MOI: MyOwnItem.com). MOI is a NFT (Non-fungible Token) digital asset business platform which is gaining attention from all around the world lately. MOI is not limited to the digital asset trading like the other platforms, but it covers the larger concept of assets such as physical artwork, sound source, and limited edition of all kinds by minting an NFT out of the assets to maximize the synergy between a physical and digital world and activate substantial digital asset trading business.

The biggest issue among the 4th industry such as Blockchain, IT, art, culture, and finance is, indubitably, the rapid growth of NFT grafting onto industrial businesses. From an famous art works of Banksy and Beeple to the first tweet of Jack Dorsey and an art piece made by an AI Robot 'Sophia', digital asset trading beyond imagination are made and the following platform business is growing its size with the spotlight of the mass communication worldwide.

It is mainly because of the digital assets that are impossible to manipulate or reduce to a property loss drawing people's attention with actual transaction is made day by day. However, a falsification of a digital property and counterfeiting issue and its counterpart is not all new to the table. Also, a pessimistic point of view warns that NFT is nothing but a digital fraud and an over-speculation with Blockchain technology.

The most important point that needs to be observed is if MOI could break through the current issues of all NFT platforms and take the lead of a virtuous digital asset trading business ecosystem through participation-oriented content and value making with fair profit sharing.

Lee, SeungPyo the CEO of Crecolto quoted "The future of NFT is more of the right and responsibility of every content maker that shifts the paradigm than just a few famous artists and Blockchain developers. The ultimate goal of MOI platform is to create an ecosystem where everyone from everywhere could easily participate on the system and create profit from it."

Crecolto is also launching the world's first Blockchain based hyperlocal sharing economy platform in Australia.

