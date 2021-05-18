Wolters Kluwer, Health, a leading global provider of trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions, today announced that Karen Kobelski, Vice President and General Manager for Clinical Surveillance Compliance Data Solutions, has been ranked among the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software of 2021, an award granted by The Healthcare Technology Report.

According to The Healthcare Technology Report, the Top 25 honor recognizes "women leaders who have been integral in anticipating the unique needs of healthcare systems, companies, and professionals, recognizing the necessity for interoperability, security, and usability within embedded and frequently complex digital infrastructures. Notably, they have also contributed meaningfully to the growth of their organizations, in many cases leading to marked increases in revenue during their tenures."

"I am honored to receive this award, and I am grateful for the industry recognition of my team's efforts," said Kobelski. "Leading my team to develop technology that helps providers and payers improve patient care and make medical information accessible to all has been very rewarding. I'm proud of the positive impact we have made on clinical workflows and outcomes.

"In my career, I've been inspired by many talented women. Karen is certainly one of them. She has been truly impressive especially in the past year when I reflect on the difficulties and crossroads our employees and our customers have faced," said Stacey Caywood, CEO of Wolters Kluwer, Health. "Karen is a proven leader in focusing on customer-first innovations, and her impact is reflected in the success of not only her business unit, but also the teams she leads in developing Health solutions adopted by our customers."

With over 25 years of experience, Kobelski oversees an innovative healthcare software solutions business focused on improving patient care and making clinical data interoperable and actionable to customers across the healthcare ecosystem. In this role, Kobelski is driving innovation in clinical surveillance software solutions by marrying artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise to help hospital clinicians rapidly identify and treat "at-risk" patients. These include Sentri7, which enables opioid and antimicrobial stewardship programs, and POC Advisor, an early detection solution for sepsis. Under her leadership, her team was recently awarded Frost Sullivan's 2021 New Product Innovation Award for these innovative clinical surveillance solutions. Kobelski is also responsible for the Health Language portfolio of clinical data quality solutions that uses artificial intelligence to improve accessibility and interoperability.

A Six Sigma Black Belt, Kobelski holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

