IronNet Cybersecurity, in its mission to transform cybersecurity through Collective Defense, announced today its Nutanix Ready validated solution with leading private, hybrid and multicloud software provider Nutanix, to deliver IronNet's Collective Defense Platform on Nutanix environments.

In the accelerating shift to the cloud, organizations demand options to suit the nature of their business. This unique new offering establishes IronNet as a leading network detection and response vendor integrated with Nutanix' hyperconverged infrastructure-powered cloud platform. In addition to the integration with Nutanix core software, the solution leverages Nutanix Karbon, the company's Kubernetes management solution, to simplify deployment across public and private clouds and significantly reduce management overhead of the Kubernetes cluster. This enables customers to rapidly deploy and scale IronNet's cloud-based solution for detecting and preventing sophisticated and damaging cyber attacks such as the recent SolarWinds/SUNBURST and Microsoft Exchange attacks.

Based on AI-powered behavioral analytics and NDR, IronNet's Collective Defense platform detects unknown cyber threats that signature-based tools often miss and shares the related threat intelligence in real time within a secure community ecosystem. Community members comprising an industry, supply chain, or other related grouping of organizations share and receive anonymized threat data to create a radar-like view of potential incoming attacks so member organizations can defend more proactively.

Justin Coker, VP of IronNet's EMEA region, says, "Partnering with Nutanix is a big deal for IronNet and our customers because it allows us to offer the unique promise of Collective Defense and extend it into public, private and hybrid cloud environments. The HCI architecture is extremely efficient for intensifying the performance of IronNet's AI-based detection and threat sharing capabilities while reducing overall total cost of ownership."

As a Nutanix Ready validated solution, IronNet's Collective Defense is a powerful partnership that delivers:

Collective Defense as an on-premise SaaS solution , enabling customers to leverage IronDefense NDR on-premise using Nutanix cloud platform. Participation in IronNet-hosted IronDome Collective Defense communities is also available.

, enabling customers to leverage IronDefense NDR on-premise using Nutanix cloud platform. Participation in IronNet-hosted IronDome Collective Defense communities is also available. New levels of threat visibility and detection to private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. IronDefense enables customers to collect network traffic across private cloud, public cloud, and on-premise networks and apply IronNet's industry leading behavioral detection and collective defense to their enterprise.

IronDefense enables customers to collect network traffic across private cloud, public cloud, and on-premise networks and apply IronNet's industry leading behavioral detection and collective defense to their enterprise. Increasedflexibility and portability of deployments. The Kubernetes-based architecture increases customers' ability to deploy new instances or migrate existing instances of the IronNet Collective Defense platform onto any private cloud infrastructure that meets the compute resource requirements.

"Customers are increasingly looking for integrated solutions to strengthen their security posture, with network security being a top priority in the age of remote and hybrid work," said Prasad Athawale, VP, Business Development at Nutanix. "The Nutanix Ready validation for IronNet's Collective Defense Platform will enable customers to improve network security and threat detection for highly sophisticated and damaging cyber attacks, while lowering costs and streamlining security operations for their private, hybrid and multicloud environments."

About IronNet

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a high number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

In March of 2021, IronNet and LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DFNS) ("LGL") announced that they entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in IronNet becoming a public company. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named "IronNet, Inc." and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "IRNT."

