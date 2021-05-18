Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.05.2021
GlobeNewswire
18.05.2021 | 15:53
First North Denmark: Cleantech Building Materials Plc - increase

New shares in Cleantech Building Materials Plc will be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 20 May 2021. The new shares are
issued due to loan conversion and exercise of options. 



Name:               Cleantech Building Materials         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:               GB00BD1LVD21                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            CBM                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before changes:  72,862,585 shares              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change due to exercise of     360,000 shares                
 options:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change due to loan conversion   3,763,188 shares               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after changes:  76,985,773 shares              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Conversion rate / exercise price: 360,000 shares - EUR 0.35 (exercise of    
                  options)                  
                  3,763,188 shares - EUR 0.42 (conversion)   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            £ 0.10                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:      129611                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Keswick Global AG on +43 1 740 408045.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860004
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
