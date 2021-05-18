Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Bolsters its Board of Directors with Appointment of Charles Link, M.D., FACP

Medical Oncologist and Industry Innovator With Over 20 Years of Experience in Discovery, Development and Commercialization of Oncology Therapies

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Charles Link, M.D., FACP to its Board of Directors.

"The addition of Dr. Link to our Board of Directors is significant in value. As a practicing oncologist with extensive entrepreneurial experience and industry leadership in key management positions, Dr. Link brings deep expertise and an oncology focus to Viewpoint as we continue to drive our development programs into the clinic towards commercialization. Over the course of his medical and industry careers, Chuck has established a noteworthy track record spanning drug discovery and building early-stage companies to commercialization, and we are excited to leverage his knowledge and expertise," commented Frances Johnson MD, Chief Medical Officer and Acting CEO of Viewpoint.

Dr. Link is a renowned oncologist and industry leader with over 21 years of experience. He was a practicing oncologist for 18 years, most recently at Medical Oncology and Hematology Associates of Iowa from 1995 to 2013. He also served as director of the Human Gene Therapy Research Institute, which is part of the John Stoddard Cancer Center at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Most recently, he served as the Co-founder and previous Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NewLink Genetics, a pioneering immunotherapy company that discovered, developed and commercialized novel immuno-oncology product candidates, including checkpoint inhibitors and cellular immunotherapies. Over the course of his career, Dr. Link successfully completed multiple deals in excess of hundreds of millions of dollars with companies such as Novartis and Roche. Additionally, Dr. Link led the collaborative development of Merck's EVERBO, the first Ebola vaccine to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He has authored more than 170 scientific articles and abstracts and has received funding for his research from organizations such as the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute, American Cancer Society, U.S. Army Breast Cancer Grant, and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Dr. Link added, "I am pleased to be joining the board of Viewpoint. Their innovative lead-212-based alpha-particle therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents have the potential to be transformative for cancer patients. These novel compounds have a significant potential to help patients for whom no therapy currently exists. Hopefully my experience can help the terrific Viewpoint team unlock their full potential and power these important new classes of cancer therapeutics forward."

Dr. Link was appointed to the United States Airforce Academy, prior to entering Stanford University School of Medicine. Chuck went on to complete his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of California San Francisco. His fellowship training in medical oncology was completed at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, where he also served as an attending physician.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-??-NET) programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

