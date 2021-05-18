Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, along with KPMG France, a leading audit and consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership to guide businesses in their transition to e-invoicing. The alliance will combine their respective expertise to accompany administrative and financial departments in their digital transformation.

France is currently in the process of making B2B e-invoicing mandatory as of 2023. All private sector companies will be required to accept e-invoices and have until 2025 to send e-invoices. E-invoicing mandates have become one of the key measures to combat tax fraud, reduce payment times and facilitate VAT declarations through online pre-filling. To help companies in their move to e-invoicing, KPMG France turned to Esker, a leading provider of e-invoicing solutions.

"Mandatory e-invoicing and upcoming deadlines have made companies realize that they require a solid plan to successfully transition to e-invoicing, as it will generate significant changes not only to their IT system, but also in terms of processes and tax compliance," said Julie Tarbé de Saint Hardouin, Partner, specializing in financial management consulting at KPMG France. "KPMG France and Esker are working together to define the best processes to ensure that companies receive excellent support to meet deadlines."

KPMG France's expertise and recognized leadership in business performance and resilience, combined with Esker's technology and vast experience in business process automation, will provide companies with the tools they need to confidently tackle the widespread use of e-invoicing starting in 2023.

"Any project involving technology and digital transformation profoundly changes a company's business model and organization," said Claire Valencony, Sr. Director, Global Strategic Alliances at Esker. "By partnering with KPMG France we can offer our customers and prospects multidisciplinary expertise in the fields of tax, finance and regulatory constraints. Beyond just proximity, this collaboration enriches and completes our automation solutions for finance and administrative processes."

This partnership builds on the initial 2019 alliance with Esker and KPMG Netherlands. "Our expertise is very complementary, so we are delighted to expand our partnership," said Tarbé de Saint Hardouin. "As a recognized leader in the automation of the procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes, Esker has enabled our customers to take full advantage of all the benefits of AI-driven process automation."

About KPMG France

KPMG France, the leading audit and advisory firm, brings together 10,000 professionals dedicated to the economic and financial performance of institutions and companies of all sizes, in all sectors. KPMG brings to its clients the power of a global multidisciplinary network across 150 countries and is unique in its territorial coverage thanks to its 220 offices in France.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005238/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: Alexis Diehl

Tel: (469) 999-4975 adiehl@ideagrove.com



Investor Relations Contact: Emmanuel Olivier

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46 olivier@esker.fr