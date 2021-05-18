Today Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, launches in Ireland. Following a successful Early Access Programme, now all merchants and enterprises across Ireland can access Square's innovative ecosystem with the tools they need to start, run, grow, and adapt their businesses.

Brian Nolan from Gerard's Deli Mingles Ice Cream, said: "We've been using Square's suite of products across channels for two of our locations and are now looking to roll this out for all 10 of our businesses in Ireland. Having a point-of-sale system with integrated payments and omnichannel solutions has revolutionised the way we're able to run our multi-location business, making it an easy and seamless process. We're pleased we were able to switch to Square during lockdown and feel much more confident in our ability to grow, ensuring we never miss a sale, as we look towards the future."

Ireland marks the first time Square has launched with a full stack of integrated business tools in a new market. Square's suite of products are designed to seamlessly work with each other to save businesses time and money, reduce inefficiencies from managing multiple systems, and help sellers grow their businesses in the future. Additionally, Square offers fair, transparent, and merchant-friendly pricing for business software and payment processing without requiring long-term contracts or extra fees. Square takes care of fraud prevention, dispute management, security, and compliance at no additional cost. Businesses can access their funds as soon as the next working day and only pay a transaction fee when they accept a card or mobile payment.

Irish businesses can now sell online, in-person, or both with Square's integrated suite of products, including:

Point of sale software and hardware to suit any business: Square launches with two point of sale software products and three versatile hardware devices in Ireland offering both mobile and brick mortar businesses fully integrated POS software, reliable and secure payments acceptance, and one transparent processing rate of 1.75% for all card-present transactions. Square Point of Sale is the trusted solution used by business owners around the world to process payments, sell anywhere, and manage their customer base. With no long-term contracts or monthly fees, the system is designed for you and your employees to get started quickly. With fast checkout flows, built-in customer management, and intuitive sales reporting, Square Point of Sale makes it easy to run a business customers love. Square for Restaurants extends Square's core solution by offering industry-specific tools and POS for food and beverage merchants that would ordinarily require multiple vendors, all under one umbrella. Square Terminal, Square Stand, and Square Reader are versatile, easy-to-set-up devices. For a limited time, Square Terminal will be priced at €99 (usually €169), Square Stand will be €79 (usually €99), and Square Reader will be completely free (usually €19) all available on Square Shop.

Square launches with two point of sale software products and three versatile hardware devices in Ireland offering both mobile and brick mortar businesses fully integrated POS software, reliable and secure payments acceptance, and one transparent processing rate of 1.75% for all card-present transactions. Square Online: Square's fully integrated e-commerce platform that automatically syncs inventory and orders with any Square Point of Sale makes it seamless for any business to expand through omnichannel selling. Square Online enables sellers across a variety of verticals, from a click-and-collect approach in food and groceries, to a QR code dining platform, to a full e-commerce website for complex retail. Square Online offers a feature-rich free plan (as well as a variety of paid subscription plans) and payment processing is competitively priced at 1.4% 25c per transaction for EU cards.

Square's fully integrated e-commerce platform that automatically syncs inventory and orders with any Square Point of Sale makes it seamless for any business to expand through omnichannel selling. Square Online enables sellers across a variety of verticals, from a click-and-collect approach in food and groceries, to a QR code dining platform, to a full e-commerce website for complex retail. Square Online offers a feature-rich free plan (as well as a variety of paid subscription plans) and payment processing is competitively priced at 1.4% 25c per transaction for EU cards. Robust business tools to power operations: Square manages the behind-the-scenes details, giving time back to merchants to focus on running their business. Tools include: Invoices, to save you time and help you get paid faster Online Checkout, to quickly sell online via buy buttons and payment links Virtual Terminal, to use your computer to take payments over the phone Team Management, to streamline timecards and staffing Kitchen Display System, to expedite your kitchen operations including delivery orders eGift Cards, to provide an additional way to reach customers

Square manages the behind-the-scenes details, giving time back to merchants to focus on running their business. Tools include: Partner platform and APIs to unlock even more functionality: Square integrates with business tools like Wix, FreshBooks, and Deliverect to enable businesses to use Square seamlessly with third-party software that caters to their specific needs.

"At Square, our growth is directly tied to our customers' growth we all succeed together," said Alyssa Henry, Executive Vice President, Square. "We are thrilled to expand Square's solutions into Ireland, helping merchants to run their entire business end-to-end with integrated software, hardware, and data analytics, while making it easier for them to take card payments."

"Independent businesses are the backbone of Ireland's economy, and deserve the same tools and resources as big enterprises," said Jason Lalor, Executive Director for Square Europe. "Irish businesses can trust Square to be a fair, transparent, and innovative partner they can rely on to help them run their business in times of uncertainty, and beyond."

Damien English TD, Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, in welcoming the launch of Square in Ireland, said:

"I know that a long-term goal for many in retail prior to the pandemic was to scale up online offerings to complement their physical stores. This goal has been accelerated due to the pandemic and many have now adopted new digital transformative models to ensure the strong relationships they have built with their customers can continue into the future. I want to see the retail sector develop and become one of our most innovative and resilient sectors in Ireland. It is the largest private sector employer in the country, and supports jobs in every city, town and village."

Businesses interested in learning more about getting started with Square can visit https://squareup.com/ie/.

