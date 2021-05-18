A Greek consortium is also planning to invest €8 billion in the domestic production of hydrogen and the French city of Dijon is launching a €100 million euro green hydrogen project to reduce the CO2 emissions of the territory's public transport starting in 2023.Green hydrogen will require significant investments and time for its price to go "well below $1/kg", and this is the main hurdle for its development in the steel sector despite its "potential", said David Clarke, the vice president of multinational steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal. "We can all imagine how hydrogen costs might evolve going ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...