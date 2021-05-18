Maritex, Gas Sensors RU, and GVZ Components will expand NevadaNano's reach to key markets throughout Europe.

NevadaNano, the world's leading innovator in gas detection sensor technology, today announced it signed three prominent distributors as it continues its expansion throughout Europe. The companies will provide local support and sales to NevadaNano's growing customer base for its ground-breaking Molecular Property Spectrometer (MPS) flammable gas sensors.

"The addition of these three market-leading companies underscores the demand for an innovative sensor like the MPS, one that redefines the standard after nearly 40 years," said Gary Collins, General Manager, EMEA for NevadaNano. "We are confident that our novel technology and their deep experience of these companies will help their customers develop leading-edge products with highly accurate and reliable gas detection technology."

Maritex Company, based in Gdynia, Poland, is one of the largest, fast-developing wholesalers of electronic equipment on the Polish market. The company supports customers in Poland, Romania, and Sweden.

Gas Sensor RU is a leading supplier of gas sensing solutions across Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine. The company focuses on securing the environment and people's safety in the fast-growing industry and world.

GVZ Components, based in Italy, is a key supplier across Europe in the sensors' market with more than 40 years of experience supplying leading companies in a wide range of applications: from automotive to HVAC-R, from medical to industrial, from military to aerospace.

NevadaNano offers a range of unique gas detection sensors for flammables, refrigerants (A1, A2L and A3's) and the MPS sensors deliver unprecedented reliability and accuracy. Unlike traditional sensors, the MPS sensors accurately report 0-100% LEL across 19 flammable gases and 6 refrigerant gases with a single factory calibration and no field maintenance over their lifetime. The MPS Flammable Gas sensors' accuracy is enhanced by integrated, real-time measurements and built-in compensation for temperature, pressure, and humidity. Gas concentration readings are accurate across the full environmental range including rapid environmental transients, delivering best-in-class false-positive accuracy. The company's MPS sensors are inherently immune to drift, decay, or poison.

For more information contact NevadaNano at info@nevadanano.com

About NevadaNano

NevadaNano's programmable, multi-gas detection technology is the first new approach to flammable gas detection in over 40 years. The MPS technology was developed with the support of DARPA, the DOD, and the Department of Homeland Security for the most challenging gas detection applications and is the winner of the coveted R&D100 award and the Tech Connect National Innovation award. The sensors utilize 24 patented inventions to tackle the toughest chemical analysis tasks. For information visit NevadaNano.com or connect on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005868/en/

Contacts:

Phyllis Grabot 805.341.7269, phyllis@corridorcomms.com

Bonnie Quintanilla, 818.681.5777, bonnie@corridorcomms.com