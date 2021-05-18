FY20 was a year of groundwork for Exasol, with the IPO and a later fund raise injecting resources into a previously cash-strapped business. From H220, Exasol started to invest those funds into the business, boosting the sales and marketing function and strengthening the R&D team. Considering the minimum six-month sales cycle, FY20 reported revenue growth of 9% saw little benefit from this investment. FY21 should see an acceleration in growth as sales and marketing initiatives start to have an impact and new product launches later this year should provide further support in FY22.

