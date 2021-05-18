Leading legal entity compliance provider wins award in the Governance, Risk Compliance solution category

Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been named winner of a Bronze Stevie Award Governance, Risk Compliance category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards for the development and launch of its end to end due diligence solution, UCC Hub.

Launched in January 2021, UCC Hub, the first total UCC solution for law firms, combines the award-winning IntelliChart and UCC Filing Hub technologies. It gives law firm professionals the most intuitive lien due diligence search charting and UCC filing application available with automation and workflow capabilities, providing an end-to-end due diligence workflow solution for corporate transactions, including M&A, financing, and real estate deals.

"When we introduced UCC Hub earlier this year, we were confident that it would be an award-winning, game-changing product. The solution has delivered on both, and I could not be more excited that it has won this American Business Award," said John Weber, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation. "I would also like to recognize all of my CT colleagues, as this award is a direct result of their teamwork, innovation and commitment to delivering world-class business solutions. This award is possible because of their hard work and dedication."

Integrating search results charting from IntelliChart with existing UCC filing and ongoing UCC management automation creates a complete UCC workflow for law firms to use across the entire UCC lifecycle. Law firms can leverage the smart automation within the UCC Hub to more efficiently serve their clients by decreasing risk exposure from manual processes and the overall time to manage UCCs. The solution benefits users with its intuitive workflows and automation, and it accurately handles the UCC due diligence needs for each deal quickly and efficiently.

The 2021 American Business Awards received more than 3,800 nominations, a record number, and are widely regarded as some of the most prestigious industry awards available.

For more than 125 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance division and has a global reach into over 190 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide.

