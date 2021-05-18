Boanerges Limited - Net Asset Statement

18 May 2021

Boanerges Limited

("Boanerges" or the "Company")

Net Asset Statement

Boanerges, a special purpose acquisition company, established for the purpose of identifying investment opportunities and acquisitions in small and medium sized enterprises ("SMEs") within the technology sector, in the UK or Europe, notes that on the first day of admission to the AQSE Growth Market, approximately four trades took place at prices above 20p per trade which equates to a current market capitalisation of approximately £14,200,000 compared with a current net asset value of approximately £500,000 in cash, equating to approximately 2p per share. Further details can be found in the Company's Admission Document dated 23 April 2021, that references an expected 2p Admission price. The Company Admission Document is available on the Company's website at https://boanergesltd.com/.

In conjunction with the Aquis Stock Exchange and the Company advisers, a review will be undertaken of the expected market capitalisation on admission as set out in the Company's Admission Document compared to the opening price of the securities at the commencement of trading on admission.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

