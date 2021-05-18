Longi is also planning to raise US$1.09 billion to support its plans to increase PV cell capacity, and Talesun has secured a solar module supply agreement from the United States.Chinese property development company Datang Group has announced the results of a tender to procure 5 GW of solar panels and 5 GW of inverters. For the modules, the company listed eight successful bidders including Longi, Trina Solar, Jinko, Risen, Canadian Solar, Suntech, Das Solar, and CECEP Solar Energy. According to Datang, 30% of the PV panels will be monocrystalline PERC 440 W+ products, and 70% mono-crystalline 530 ...

