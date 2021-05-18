The new manufacturing facility will be operated by the newly created unit PV Hardware Middle East. It will produce trackers, mounting structures, and cleaning robots for the Saudi solar market.From pv magazine Spain Spanish solar tracker and mounting systems manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) announced today it will open a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. The factory will be owned and operated by a newly created Saudi unit called PV Hardware Middle East and will produce PV trackers, mounting structures, and robotic cleaning devices "Made in KSA', in response to the rules for domestic content ...

