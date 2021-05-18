Power ESS is a new storage system made from second-life lithium-ion batteries from electric vehicles and has been proposed by Spanish manufacturer Beeplanet as a solution for the commercial and industrial, primary, and construction sectors.From pv magazine Spain Beeplanet Factory is a Spanish manufacturer of energy storage systems based on discarded electric vehicle batteries. Today it announced the launch of the storage system Power ESS, which is also manufactured from second-life lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and is claimed to be an ideal solution for the commercial and industrial, ...

