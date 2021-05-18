EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (the "Company")

Director changes

The Company is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms Hazel Cameron and Mr Charles (Cahal) Dowds as independent non-executive Directors of the Company and as members of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee with immediate effect. Shareholders will be asked to approve their appointments at the next Annual General Meeting.

The Company further announces that with effect from the end of the Board meeting to be held on 9 June 2021, Teddy Tulloch will retire as a non-executive Director of the Company. Mr Tulloch has been a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company since its launch in 2003.

Following Mr Tulloch's retirement, Mr Cahal Dowds will succeed Mr Tulloch as Chairman of the Company.

Hazel Cameron qualified as a chartered accountant with Arthur Andersen, moving from there into corporate finance and then into private equity investing, initially with 3i in 1993. She was UK head of San Francisco-based technology investment fund, Bowman Capital Management LP before performing the same role for Cross Atlantic Capital Partners LLP, a US technology venture capital company. She is currently Network Director (a part-time role) at Growth Capital Partners LLP, an independent private equity company. As an independent adviser she is Head of Portfolio Talent for Gresham House plc, a specialist asset management group listed on AIM. She is also a non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Parsley Box Group plc, an AIM-listed meals delivery business.

Hazel Cameron currently does not have an interest in any shares in the Company and there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to her appointment.

Cahal Dowds is a Director of Drumack Limited and a non-executive Director and Interim Chairman of MarktoMarket Limited, a data and analytics platform for corporate finance. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Touche Ross in Edinburgh, and co-founded Rutherford Manson Dowds (RMD) in 1986, advising on a significant number of large, complex transactions, in the UK and internationally. RMD went on to become the largest independent professional services business in Scotland and was acquired by Deloitte in 1999. Cahal led Deloitte's UK Advisory Corporate Finance business from 2005, as Chairman from 2014 when he was also appointed Vice Chairman of Deloitte UK until his retirement in 2018. He is a past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Cahal Dowds currently does not have an interest in any shares in the Company and there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to his appointment.

Mr Tulloch said, "In my statement in the Company's most recent annual report I stated that the Board was aware of the need to refresh and add diversification to its membership. I am delighted we have been able to recruit two such experienced and talented Directors as Hazel and Cahal to the Board, replacing David Hough, who retired in March 2021, and myself. I wish them both well in their roles. The refreshed Board will have an excellent opportunity to look at the strategic position of the Company against an economic and financial background that is very different from when the Company was founded."

On behalf of the Board, David Ross, Director and Chairman of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee, said, "The Board wishes to thank Teddy Tulloch for his contribution and commitment to the Company since its launch in 2003. His many years of investment experience and understanding of investment trusts have been of immense value to the Board and we have greatly valued his input and advice over the years. The Board also welcomes Hazel Cameron as a Director and Cahal Dowds as Director and Chairman-elect and we look forward to working together on behalf of Shareholders."

