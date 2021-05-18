According to the International Energy Agency, most of the global reductions in CO2 emissions between now and 2030 would come from technologies available today. In a recent report, the agency sets what it described as a "cost-effective and economically productive" pathway resulting in an energy economy "dominated by renewables like solar and wind."The world has a viable pathway to building a global energy sector with net-zero emissions in 2050, but it is narrow and requires an "unprecedented transformation" of how energy is produced, transported, and used globally. Those are the key findings in ...

