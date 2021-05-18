NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split in Hexagon (99/21)

The Board of Directors of Hexagon AB (Hexagon) decided on a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by seven (7) new ordinary shares (7:1). The Ex-date is May 19, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Hexagon (HEXB). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=860030