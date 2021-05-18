Media Release

Basel, May 18, 2021

Results of Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on May 18, 2021

The Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG was held at the offices of Dufry AG at Brunngässlein 12, 4052 Basel, Switzerland, on May 18, 2021 at 14.00 hrs. The meeting was held without the presence of shareholders based on Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 issued by the Swiss Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) of June 19, 2020. The total number of shares represented at the meeting amounted to 56,124,263 shares (corresponding to 62% of the total share capital of Dufry AG) and was validly convened and constituted.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to elect Mr. Yves Gerster, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as chair of the Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.58% of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals (i) to approve the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Annual Financial Statements for 2020 and (ii) to approve on a non-binding consultative basis the Remuneration Report for 2020, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 99.78% and 63.65%, respectively, of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to carry forward the retained loss of CHF 1,230,898,000, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.84% of the votes represented. No dividend will be paid.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management for their activities in the financial year 2020, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 97.13% of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to increase the existing conditional share capital from CHF 10,833,375 to CHF 45,398,500 and to amend Article 3bis para. 1 of the Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.55% of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals to re-elect (i) Mr. Juan Carlos Torres Carretero as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors; (ii) Mr. Jorge Born; (iii) Mr. Julián Díaz González; (iv) Ms. Heekyung Jo Min; (v) Mr. Luis Maroto Camino; (vi) Mr. Steven Tadler; (vii) Ms. Mary J. Steele Guilfoile; (viii) Mr. Ranjan Sen; (ix) Ms. Lynda Tyler-Cagni as members of the Board of Directors and to elect (x) Ms. Eugenia M. Ulasewicz and (xi) Mr. Joaquin Moya-Angeler Cabrera as members of the Board of Directors, all until the completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 98.59%, 94.53%, 96.85%, 95.61%, 96.71%, 96.11%, 97.83%, 99.71%, 97.23%, 99.48% and 97.65%, respectively, of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals to elect (i) Mr. Steven Tadler; (ii) Mr. Luis Maroto Camino; and (iii) Ms. Eugenia M. Ulasewicz as members of the Remuneration Committee, all until the completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 95.86%, 96.43% and 99.30%, respectively, of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to elect Deloitte AG as the new Auditors for the financial year 2021, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.77% of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolution regarding the Board of Directors' proposal to re-elect Altenburger Ltd legal + tax as the Independent Voting Rights Representative until the completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors' proposal has been accepted by 99.65% of the votes represented.

As per the Shareholders' Resolutions regarding the Board of Directors' proposals to approve a maximum aggregate amount of compensation (i) of the Board of Directors for the term of office from the 2021 Ordinary General Meeting to the 2022 Ordinary General Meeting of CHF 8.5 million and (ii) of the Global Executive Committee for the financial year 2022 of CHF 29.0 million, the Board of Directors' proposals have been accepted by 86.57% and 88.74%, respectively, of the votes represented.

For further information, please contact:

