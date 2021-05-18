beqom, a provider of cloud-based compensation management software, was recognized as a Pay Equity DEI Technology Provider in a Gartner report by analyst John Kostoulas titled 'Innovation Insight for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Technologies to Power Organizations Beyond Resilience' 1

The Pay Equity category provides functionalities such as "pay equity reporting/dashboard; regression analytics; budget to fix calculation and pay changes execution".

beqom's compensation management software includes an Equal Pay Analysis and Compliance module, which helps companies identify inequities in pay, including a firm's potential gender pay equity gap, and automates the process of ensuring fair and compliant pay practices.

"beqom has long championed the idea that organizations should analyze their own pay gaps and hidden biases in rewards, as pay inequities can seriously affect employee retention and motivation," according to Tanya Jansen, beqom co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer.

"Identifying inequalities caused by gender or other factors and at-risk individuals has historically been challenging, owing to the different systems and large volume of data involved," notes Jansen. "beqom's unified platform leverages a powerful recommendation engine to help organizations recognize current and potential discrepancies in pay equity for proactive and preventative action. This is not only the right thing to do from a social and fairness perspective, it avoids loss of talent and the related talent acquisition costs, and bolsters the employer's brand."

According to the Gartner report, "COVID-19 and movements of social justice have elevated the importance of DEI for organizations to thrive in turbulent times. Application leaders supporting HCM technology transformation must implement technologies as essential components across various stages of their organizations' DEI journey." The report falls within Gartner's HCM Technology Transformation initiative.

1 Gartner 'Innovation Insight for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Technologies to Power Organizations Beyond Resilience', John Kostoulas, April 29, 2021.

2 Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

