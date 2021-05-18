Hybrid Tech: Specialized Engineers Help Cannabis Business Get Licensed

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Alabama, and many other states have begun legalizing cannabis. In New York, real estate is already experiencing a cannabis "land grab" and in Virginia, the state has begun creating Oversight Boards for rulemaking and market regulation. As each state figures out rules and regulations, business owners are getting their teams in place, facilities designed, and license applications prepared.

Cannabis licensing procedures can be complicated, and competitive. Hybrid Tech, North America's leading cannabis design and engineering firm, has helped businesses win licenses all across the US and Canada.

Often in the industry, cannabis business owners run into frustration when pulling together the many assorted engineering disciplines required to design, build, and license a competitive grow or processing facility. Most engineering firms simply lack the scientific approach and agricultural knowledge required to design a top tier facility. Projects often get bogged down in coordinating everything from environmental controls, to odor mitigation, to electrical and architectural requirements - Hybrid Tech makes the process simpler by providing a one stop shop to get your project done right.

Dan Gustafik, Founder and Chief Technical Officer, is confident Hybrid Tech's methods offer a competitive advantage, "Our design-build process has proven to be a really effective way to manage big, capital intensive projects. With over 170 cannabis & hemp facilities completed and over 3M square feet of processing space delivered, I can confidently say we offer a huge advantage to business owners. Getting licensed in a highly regulated state like New York or Virginia will be no small task, and we recommend giving us a call for a free consultation. We can help guide your project from concept to completion."

Hybrid Tech offers the specialized engineering required to design and build a high tech facility that will produce great cannabis and meet all licensing regulations.

