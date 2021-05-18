Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: Hoch hinaus!? Die große Kursrallye II….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 Ticker-Symbol: SBNC 
Tradegate
18.05.21
18:25 Uhr
13,500 Euro
-0,050
-0,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,45013,65019:28
13,50013,65018:26
Dow Jones News
18.05.2021 | 18:28
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sberbank: Sber, VEB.RF, and RDIF to become Prosveshcheniye shareholders

DJ Sberbank: Sber, VEB.RF, and RDIF to become Prosveshcheniye shareholders 

Sberbank (SBER) 
Sberbank: Sber, VEB.RF, and RDIF to become Prosveshcheniye shareholders 
18-May-2021 / 18:54 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
                                                     May 18, 2021, 
Moscow 
 
 
Sber, VEB.RF, and RDIF to become Prosveshcheniye shareholders 
 
Sber, VEB.RF, and RDIF have reached an equity investment agreement under which they will each hold a 25% stake in JSC 
Prosveshcheniye. The closure of the deal on RDIF's part is pending approval from its Supervisory Board. 
 
The deal is a continuation of many years of joint work to develop contemporary Russian education. 
 
One hundred percent of the company's shares were valued for the purposes of the deal at approximately RUB 108 bn. The 
new shareholder structure is expected to be established in June. 
 
Eight directors will be on the Prosveshcheniye Board of Directors, with two representatives each from Sber, RDIF, 
VEB.RF, and the current Prosveshcheniye shareholders. The current management of the Group will continue to handle 
operations. 
 
Today Prosveshcheniye, well known to all children and parents, is the largest brand on the educational literature 
market in Russia. The company operates in all regions of Russia and in 190 countries worldwide, with annual print runs 
of over 130 million copies. Prosveshcheniye also provides direct support to educators and school students. The 
company's digital platforms count 30 million unique users per month. 
 
The parties joined efforts to increase access to Prosveshcheniye's well-established learning content for teachers, 
students, and parents nationwide. The partners' modern digital technologies, services, and competencies will facilitate 
the development of next-generation educational content and ensure a personalized approach to each student and new 
education management tools for teachers. 
 
The partnership will also establish the necessary conditions to increase the export potential of educational products 
and to develop school infrastructure, including through a PPP-based model. 
 
We understand that access to quality educational content and to modern teaching methods for every child and every 
teacher lays the foundation for a successful future. Combining our ecosystem's resources together with those of our 
partner companies and Prosveshcheniye creates new opportunities for the sector-wide development of education and for 
the achievement of national development goals. 
 
Herman Gref 
CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank 
 
The goal of our partnership is to develop a modern learning environment in Russia. Prosveshcheniye went from an 
educational publishing house to a systemically important company in the industry, providing its clients with a wide 
variety of solutions: from building new schools to the creation of digital content. The new shareholder composition 
will enable the company to grow dynamically, contribute to the achievement of national goals, and, in time, become a 
global education leader. 
Igor Shuvalov 
Chairman, VEB.RF 
 
This agreement sees the partners joining efforts to develop the basis for Russia's future achievements and the 
country's most valuable asset - human capital. A strong company that plays a key role in the education infrastructure 
and builds on the best Russian and international practices can take the lead in this area globally. The collaborative 
work of RDIF and its partners is centered on achieving these goals for all students and teachers and for Russia as a 
whole. 
 
Kirill Dmitriev 
CEO, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) 
 
The public-private partnership tool has demonstrated that the business sector can become - and is becoming - a serious 
source of support for the state. Prosveshcheniye Group is a key element of the education system, as well as a national 
educational integrator, whose products and solutions are used in every single family and school in the country. Today 
we are talking about pooling our resources to handle the full range of challenges currently facing the state: creating 
modern education infrastructure, improving quality of education in all of Russia's regions, developing and using 
digital educational technologies reasonably and efficiently, and formulating new tasks. We firmly believe that the 
effects of this deal will be seen throughout the country in the very near future. 
 
Vladimir Uzun 
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prosveshcheniye Group 
 
 
# # # 
 
Sber Press office 
media@sberbank.ru 
 
PJSC Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Holding almost one-third of 
aggregate Russian banking sector assets, Sberbank is the key lender to the national economy and one of the biggest 
deposit takers in Russia. The Government of the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Finance of the 
Russian Federation is the principal shareholder of PJSC Sberbank owning 50% plus one voting share of the bank's 
authorized capital, with the remaining 50% minus one voting share held by domestic and international investors. 
Sberbank has customers in 18 countries. The bank has a major distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches, 
while its international operations - subsidiary banks, branches, and chapters - include the UK, US, CIS, Central and 
Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. It holds general banking license No. 1481 dd. August 11, 2015, from 
the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the bank: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru. 
In 2020 Sberbank underwent a rebranding, offering financial and non-financial services of the bank and Sberbank Group 
to individual and corporate customers. Today, the Sber ecosystem is a raft of services for life and daily assistance in 
handling pressing everyday issues for individual customers and businesses. The Sber ecosystem website: www.sber.ru. 
VEB.RF Press service 
press@veb.ru, +7 (495) 721-94-90 
VEB.RF is a state development corporation that implements national projects in partnership with commercial banks and 
private investors. The scope of its activities includes providing support for high-tech industry, non-resource exports, 
modernization of infrastructure, and urban agglomerations. VEB.RF Group's capital amounts to RUB 689.0 bn, with assets 
of RUB 3,406.1 bn and a capital adequacy ratio of 17.1% (as of December 31, 2020). 
RDIF Press service 
pr@rdif.ru +7 (495) 644-34-14 
 
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity 
co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as 
a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF has experience in the successful joint implementation of 
more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling over RUB 2 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian 
Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ over 800,000 people and generate revenues equating to more than 6% of 
Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from over 18 
countries that total over USD 40 bn. Further information can be found at rdif.ru 
 
Prosveshcheniye Group Press service 
pressa@prosv.ru,+7 (495) 789-30-40 
 
Prosveshcheniye is a national educational integrator with 90 years of history. The Group comprises leading educational 
literature brands. Its key areas of activity are digitizing and exporting education, building and outfitting schools 
and summer camps for children, training educators, educational and legal consulting, and textbook publishing. Products 
and solutions by Prosveshcheniye can be found being used by teachers in every school and every family in the country. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 
Category Code: ACQ 
TIDM:     SBER 
LEI Code:   549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 
Sequence No.: 105895 
EQS News ID:  1198037 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)

SBERBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.