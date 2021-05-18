DJ Sberbank: Sber, VEB.RF, and RDIF to become Prosveshcheniye shareholders

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sber, VEB.RF, and RDIF to become Prosveshcheniye shareholders 18-May-2021 / 18:54 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- May 18, 2021, Moscow Sber, VEB.RF, and RDIF to become Prosveshcheniye shareholders Sber, VEB.RF, and RDIF have reached an equity investment agreement under which they will each hold a 25% stake in JSC Prosveshcheniye. The closure of the deal on RDIF's part is pending approval from its Supervisory Board. The deal is a continuation of many years of joint work to develop contemporary Russian education. One hundred percent of the company's shares were valued for the purposes of the deal at approximately RUB 108 bn. The new shareholder structure is expected to be established in June. Eight directors will be on the Prosveshcheniye Board of Directors, with two representatives each from Sber, RDIF, VEB.RF, and the current Prosveshcheniye shareholders. The current management of the Group will continue to handle operations. Today Prosveshcheniye, well known to all children and parents, is the largest brand on the educational literature market in Russia. The company operates in all regions of Russia and in 190 countries worldwide, with annual print runs of over 130 million copies. Prosveshcheniye also provides direct support to educators and school students. The company's digital platforms count 30 million unique users per month. The parties joined efforts to increase access to Prosveshcheniye's well-established learning content for teachers, students, and parents nationwide. The partners' modern digital technologies, services, and competencies will facilitate the development of next-generation educational content and ensure a personalized approach to each student and new education management tools for teachers. The partnership will also establish the necessary conditions to increase the export potential of educational products and to develop school infrastructure, including through a PPP-based model. We understand that access to quality educational content and to modern teaching methods for every child and every teacher lays the foundation for a successful future. Combining our ecosystem's resources together with those of our partner companies and Prosveshcheniye creates new opportunities for the sector-wide development of education and for the achievement of national development goals. Herman Gref CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank The goal of our partnership is to develop a modern learning environment in Russia. Prosveshcheniye went from an educational publishing house to a systemically important company in the industry, providing its clients with a wide variety of solutions: from building new schools to the creation of digital content. The new shareholder composition will enable the company to grow dynamically, contribute to the achievement of national goals, and, in time, become a global education leader. Igor Shuvalov Chairman, VEB.RF This agreement sees the partners joining efforts to develop the basis for Russia's future achievements and the country's most valuable asset - human capital. A strong company that plays a key role in the education infrastructure and builds on the best Russian and international practices can take the lead in this area globally. The collaborative work of RDIF and its partners is centered on achieving these goals for all students and teachers and for Russia as a whole. Kirill Dmitriev CEO, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) The public-private partnership tool has demonstrated that the business sector can become - and is becoming - a serious source of support for the state. Prosveshcheniye Group is a key element of the education system, as well as a national educational integrator, whose products and solutions are used in every single family and school in the country. Today we are talking about pooling our resources to handle the full range of challenges currently facing the state: creating modern education infrastructure, improving quality of education in all of Russia's regions, developing and using digital educational technologies reasonably and efficiently, and formulating new tasks. We firmly believe that the effects of this deal will be seen throughout the country in the very near future. # # #

Sber Press office media@sberbank.ru VEB.RF Press service press@veb.ru, +7 (495) 721-94-90 RDIF Press service pr@rdif.ru +7 (495) 644-34-14 Prosveshcheniye Group Press service pressa@prosv.ru,+7 (495) 789-30-40 (END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)