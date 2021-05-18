Media Release

Basel, May 18, 2021

Changes in Dufry's Global Executive Committee

Roger Fordyce is stepping down from his position as Chief Executive Officer North America and member of the Global Executive Committee (GEC) on June 30, 2021. Sarah Branquinho has been appointed to the Global Executive Committee (GEC) as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer (CDIO) effective July 1, 2021.

Roger Fordyce will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer North America and member of the Global Executive Committee on June 30, 2021, and will take on an advisory role for the company in North America. Roger Fordyce has been part of our North American organization since 1988, when he joined Hudson as District Manager and held several management positions before being appointed as Chief Executive Officer North America and member of the Global Executive Committee in 2019.

New Chief Executive Officer North America

Jordi Martin-Consuegra will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer North America as of July 1, 2021 and will report to Eugenio Andrades, Chief Executive Officer Operations. Mr. Martin-Consuegra joined Dufry Group in 2005, where he served in several management functions such as, among others, IT and Corporate Resources Director as well as Chief Resources Officer until 2017 and was appointed Chief Administrative Officer & Deputy CEO North America in January 2018.

Sarah Branquinho appointed Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

Sarah Branquinho has been appointed Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and member of the Global Executive Committee, effective July 1, 2021 and will be reporting to the Group CEO Julián Díaz. In her role, Sarah Branquinho will foster and further develop the group-wide implementation of the Dufry Diversity & Inclusion Strategy. Sarah Branquinho worked for Dufry in different roles since 2015, is currently president of the Duty Free World Council (DFWC), is the World Business Partner observer on the board of directors of ACI-Europe (Airports Council International Europe) and has held several other management and board positions in industry organizations such as the European Travel Retail Confederation (ETRC).

Julián Díaz, CEO of Dufry Group, commented: "Dufry's Board of Directors and the management team of Dufry would like to thank Roger Fordyce for his long-lasting career and dedication to the development of our Group. With his experience and deep knowledge of the North American travel retail market, he has made an important contribution to expand our footprint in this key market. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Roger's valuable support in his advisory role.

I am pleased that Jordi Martin-Consuegra will be leading our North American business as Chief Executive Officer, thus continuing his valuable contribution in developing Dufry and driving our growth in North America. Jordi has an in-depth understanding of our company strategy, organization and business model and has gained valuable experience of the specificities of the North American market in the past years.

Our management team is glad to welcome Sarah Branquinho to the Global Executive Committee as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, where she will contribute her wealth of experience and best practices in our industry to further evolve our diversity & inclusion strategy. Being present in 64 countries and employing people from a wide variety of nationalities, ethnicities, genders and cultures, diversity & inclusion is a success factor of growing importance.

I wish both Sarah Branquinho and Jordi Martin-Consuegra all the best and lots of success in their new roles."

