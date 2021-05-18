Altada Technology Solutions ("Altada" or the "Company"), a global provider of artificial intelligence solutions that enhances automation and data-driven decision making, announced today that Trucle Nguyen has been appointed as Chief Innovation Officer ("CINO"). Ms. Nguyen will lead the Company's innovation strategy which will further enable Altada to continue to deliver value and build business relationships across sectors to better serve its clients.

"We are thrilled that Trucle has joined our diverse and global team as we continue to look for new avenues to showcase our AI capabilities and ways AI can be deployed," said Allan Beechinor, Altada Co-Founder and CEO. "Trucle has extensive experience facilitating business-wide growth through innovation and partnerships across sectors, in particular, in finance and healthcare. We look forward to working together to continue delivering cutting-edge, industry-leading AI solutions to our clients."

Prior to joining Altada, Ms. Nguyen served as the Vice President (VP) and Head of Client Success for Axiom Global, an alternative legal services company. In that role, Ms. Nguyen helped build and launch complex enterprise solutions to a wide array of Fortune 100 clients. Prior to that, she was a Senior Management Associate at Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world. Ms. Nguyen also served as the Senior VP and Americas Practice Head at Gerson Lehrman Group, a global research firm which connects organizations to industry experts across multiple practice groups. She also brings a strong experience in the healthcare sector to Altada, having held positions at pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis and Reliant Pharmaceuticals.

Trucle Nguyen, Altada Technology Solutions' CINO added: "There is a demand to embrace novel technologies among organizations whose business operations rely on decisions that require processing large amounts of data. I see this as an opportunity to leverage innovation and AI to serve the Company's growing client portfolio and I am excited to join Altada's talented team."

Altada was founded with a mission to make AI understandable and accessible to businesses and organizations that need to make better, faster and more reliable decisions informed by data and enabled by automation. Altada's AI solutions help companies operationalize data and empower them to make effective decisions, while efficiently allocating their resources. In April this year, Altada deployed its AI solution to enable Bohemian Football Club, whose stadium has a capacity over 3,500, to welcome back its fans while adhering to the government COVID-19 safety mandates. Altada's AI solution successfully monitored, detected and flagged potential and actual risk factors, allowing the Club to ensure safety and compliance without undermining the fan experience.

About Altada Technology Solutions

Based in Cork, Ireland and with offices in the U.S. and Europe, Altada provides scalable artificial intelligence solutions to companies in healthcare, financial services, travel, cybersecurity, security, and entertainment, among others. Altada's solutions are successfully driving data-driven decision making. Its executive and technical team has over 20 years' experience of expertise in AI technologies. Altada holds itself to the highest ethical standards and code of conduct in all its business relationships and strongly supports diversity, equity and inclusion.

