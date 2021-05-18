Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

The Combined General Shareholders' meeting was held behind closed doors on 30 June 2020 under the chairmanship of Mr. John Anis in accordance with the provisions of Decree No. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021 extending the implementation period for Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, and in accordance with all applicable regulations.

Resolutions

The General Shareholders' meeting approved all the resolutions put to the vote. The Shareholders' Meeting approved notably the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year. The Company recalls that it was decided not to pay a dividend for this fiscal year.

A webcast of the Shareholders' Meeting of 18 May 2021 and the voting results are available on Maurel Prom website General meetings section:

https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/investisseurs/assemblees-generales

Composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees

The General Shareholders' meeting renewed Ms. Ida Yusmiati, Mr. Daniel Purba and Ms. Carole Delorme d'Armaillé as directors; and ratified the cooptation of Mr. John Anis and Mr. Harry Zen as directors.

Thus, the Board of Directors includes 7 members, of whom 3 independent members. Among these 7 directors, 4 are women representing 57% of the members of the Board.

The specialized committees are composed of an Audit Committee, an Investments and Risks Committee and an Appointment, Remuneration and CSR (Corporate Social and Environmental Responsability) Committee.

The Board of Directors, meeting today after the General Meeting, renewed the term of office of Mr. Olivier de Langavant as Chief Executive Officer.

All the information on the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees are available on the website of the Company, in the Governance section:

https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/groupe/gouvernance/comites-specialises

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

