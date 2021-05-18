ProcureAM Launches LGBT ETF in Partnership with LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings

First-ever diversity- and inclusion-driven fund to incorporate LGBTQ community survey data

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / ProcureAM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Procure Holdings, LLC, launched the LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NASDAQ:LGBT) on May 18, 2021, in partnership with LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (LGBTQ Loyalty) and its wholly owned subsidiary Advancing Equality Preference, Inc.

LGBT trades on the Nasdaq and tracks the LGBTQ100 ESG Index (Index Ticker: LGBTQ100), which identifies the top 100 corporations that most align with the LGBTQ community across America. It is the first-ever index to incorporate LGBTQ community survey data into the methodology, generating a benchmark of the nation's highest-performing companies that are most committed to advancing equality.

"Pressing corporations to implement diversity and ensure that their practices represent a commitment to LGBTQ equality is important," said Barney Frank, former U.S. Congressman and LGBTQ Loyalty board member. "So is providing a positive incentive. Giving the LGBTQ community, and our friends and allies, a way to do this through their investments is the best example of this approach. I am proud to be a part of this effort, which brings together two of the major themes of my work in Congress: a financial system that serves both private and public needs, and human rights," added Frank.

LGBT is the inaugural ETF launched via the Procure Asset Launchpad (PAL), ProcureAM's partnered platform.

"With a combined two decades of experience working with third-party ETF platforms, we have developed a unique partnership model to improve upon the options currently available in the marketplace," said Andrew Chanin, CEO of ProcureAM. "We couldn't think of a better partner than LGBTQ Loyalty and its prestigious board of directors to launch this arm of our business with, and we look forward to continuing to expand our platform to help reshape the exchange-traded product landscape."

Other distinguished members of the LGBTQ Loyalty Board of Directors include Major League Baseball Vice President and Special Assistant to the Commissioner, Billy Bean; International Tennis Hall of Famer, Martina Navratilova; LGBTQ media entrepreneur and former world-ranked tennis professional, Bobby Blair; and former CEO of Pride Media, Orlando Reece.

For additional information on PAL ETFs, please visit www.PALETFs.com.

About ProcureAM

Procure Asset Launchpad (PAL) ETFs is the collaboration arm of ProcureAM, which helps third parties bring their exchange-traded fund (ETF) ideas to market. ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which the Company believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as the LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com

Media Contacts:

Gregory FCA for ProcureAM

Sam Marinelli, 610-246-9928

LGBTQL@gregoryfca.com

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

press@lgbtql.com, 1-310-870-9661

The LGBTQ100 ESG index tracks equality-driven U.S. companies from a universe of 500 publicly traded large-cap corporations. The companies are also screened to insure they meet the index provider's methodology ESG compliance, by a world leading provider of corporate governance and responsible investment. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Please consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.PALETFs.com or call 1-866-690-3837. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves Risk. Principal loss is possible. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Additional Fund risks include: Technology Sector Risk, Healthcare Sector Risk, Finance Sector Risk, Concentration Risk, Cyber Security Risk, and Liquidity Risk. For additional information, please see the prospectus.

A strategy or emphasis on environmental, social and governance factors ("ESG") may limit the investment opportunities available to a portfolio. Therefore, the portfolio may underperform or perform differently than other portfolios that do not have an ESG investment focus. A portfolio's ESG investment focus may also result in the portfolio investing in securities or industry sectors that perform differently or maintain a different risk profile than the market generally or compared to underlying holdings that are not screened for ESG standards.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC

SOURCE: ProcureAM

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648037/ProcureAM-Launches-LGBT-ETF-in-Partnership-with-LGBTQ-Loyalty-Holdings