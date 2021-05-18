DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction 18-May-2021 / 22:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Luncor Overseas S.A. 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Notification concerns a PCA with Artem Khachatryan (member of the Board) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fix Price Group Ltd b) LEI 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Global Depositary Receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057 Acquisition b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 675.00 158155 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information 106754625.00 d) Aggregated volume 158155 Price 675.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-17 Moscow Exchange f) Place of the transaction g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: DSH TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 Sequence No.: 105900 EQS News ID: 1198074 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198074&application_name=news

