LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Announces Participation in the Mars Exploration Program

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, is delighted to announce that NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) recently confirmed that optical elements manufactured by our subsidiary, ISP Optics, is supporting the Mars Curiosity Rover's efforts in the NASA Science Exploration Program.

The Zinc Sulfide Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR) lens and beam-splitter are critical components of the Tunable Laser Spectrometer (TLS) instrument on the Mars Curiosity Rover.

https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/images/tunable-laser-spectrometer-on-nasas-curiosity-mars-rover.

LightPath Technologies CEO, Sam Rubin said," LightPath's global employee base works hard every day to deliver cutting-edge, industry-leading, precision optics that enable our customers to make the most of Photonics technologies and deliver on our long term strategy of improving life experiences by harnessing light."

LightPath is proud to have our optical solutions supporting other missions aboard the International Space Station, the Space Shuttle and numerous satellites. Our corporate location, in the middle of Central Florida's Space Coast, is quite conducive to our increasing presence in outer space. Working collaboratively with the University of Central Florida's CREOL, LightPath is accelerating innovative solutions to match the rapid pace and rigorous demands of space exploration.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black Diamond TM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Company Contacts:

Devin Standard, Business Development/IR Specialist

LightPath Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 407-382-4003

dstandard@lightpath.com

Mark Palvino, VP of Global Sales

LightPath Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 407-382-4003

mpalvino@lightpath.com

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648041/LightPath-Announces-Participation-in-the-Mars-Exploration-Program