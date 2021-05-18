Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2021) - Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (TSXV: JET) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the "Company" or "GlobalX") is pleased to announce the hiring of Brad Warren as Vice President of Maintenance for its subsidiary Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. ("Jetlines").

Brad will be the Person Responsible for Maintenance (PRM), a key Transport Canada approved post, leading the development of the maintenance department through the certification process. Brad has more than 25 years of maintenance experience, most recently serving as Managing Director at Air Canada accountable for line maintenance with more than 1,800 maintenance technicians in Canada and globally. His prior experience includes Vice President of Maintenance for Air Georgian and Regional 1 airlines, including the role of PRM before taking a senior leadership role at Air Canada Rouge.

"Having worked previously with Brad, I know him to be a seasoned and skilled manager with extensive experience and industry knowledge. He is the ideal choice for the Vice President of Maintenance role for Canada Jetlines," says Eddy Doyle, President of Jetlines.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

GlobalX is a US Part 121 domestic, flag, and supplemental airline now in FAA certification using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. GlobalX has taken delivery of one A320 and one A321 aircraft as it prepares for revenue operations. Subject to FAA and DOT approvals, GlobalX intends to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com .

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a Canadian Low Cost Carrier that intends to begin operations, pending CTA approval, as a Tour Operator with flights into popular sun destinations in the USA and Mexico. Canada Jetlines intends to operate a very efficient fleet of Airbus A320 Aircraft providing safe, reliable, friendly, and consistent service to Canadians.



For more information about everything Canada Jetlines, please visit www.jetlines.ca.

