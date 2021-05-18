Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.05.2021
Im Fokus: Unglaubliche Steigerung der Goldproduktion!
WKN: A1JTFQ ISIN: CA22944T1093 
Stuttgart
18.05.21
08:06 Uhr
0,007 Euro
+0,002
+30,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUB ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUB ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0080,01518.05.
18.05.2021 | 23:20
Cub Energy Inc.: Cub Energy Announces Results From the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HOUSTON,TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSXV:KUB) announces the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 18, 2021. At the meeting the following management nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company: Frank Mermoud, Patrick McGrath and Eugene Chaban. In addition, Dr. Timothy Marchant was nominated and elected as a new director in place of John Booth who did not stand for reelection.

Dr. Marchant is an Adjunct Professor of Strategy and Energy Geopolitics at the Haskayne School of Business of the University of Calgary in Calgary, Alberta Canada. He has extensive international E&P experience with various small, medium and major E & P companies over his 30+ year career, including living and working in Egypt, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. Dr. Marchant is a director of Vermilion Energy Inc., Transglobe Energy Corporation, Chairman of Valeura Energy Inc. and was a director of Cub Energy from May 2013 to April 2020.

In addition to the election of directors, shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors, and ratified the Company's stock option plan.

About Cub Energy Inc.

Cub Energy Inc. (TSXV:KUB) is a power and upstream oil and gas company. The Company's strategy is to implement western technology and capital, combined with local expertise and ownership, to increase value in its undeveloped land base, creating and further building a portfolio of producing power and oil and gas assets within a high pricing environment.

For further information please contact us or visit our website: www.cubenergyinc.com

Patrick McGrath
Interim Chief Executive Officer
(713) 577-1948
patrick.mcgrath@cubenergyinc.com

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Cub Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648048/Cub-Energy-Announces-Results-From-the-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
